No trains from Amsterdam Centraal due to fault (video)



heart of the netherlands: No trains to and from Amsterdam Centraal due to fault (VIDEO)



Due to a fault with ProRail, no trains are running on routes to and from Amsterdam Centraal. It is reported by NS. According to a spokesman, the fault is at an air traffic control checkpoint. Hart van Nederland reports that it is not yet known how long it will take to resolve the problems. According to the site, Harry Styles fans should plan their trip well. Watch the Hart van Nederland video above.











