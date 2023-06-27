Noah Cyrus is engaged: “I’ve never felt so in love” celebrities

“The best moment of my life was saying ‘yes’ to the rest of our lives together,” the singer wrote on Instagram. She says that it has been a month since she got engaged to her boyfriend. The daughter of country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus said, “The past month has been wonderful being your fiancé and just each of us having our own little world.” “I never thought I would meet someone like you or someone so selfless who has so much love to give. You are the least critical person I have ever met, the most talented, most loyal and kindest person,” Cyrus adds. ”I’ve never felt so loved or adored. to spend with you Our life so far has been something I never thought I deserved or would have.
Read more under the Instagram post.
Her fiancé Pincus announced the engagement on Instagram. The German apparel designer shared a few photos of Noah on the runway, including a closeup of her ring finger with her engagement ring.
Last April, the two announced their relationship through an adorable TikTok in which the couple shared a close hug and kiss in the car.
Look The Cyrus Family Does Carpool Karaoke