Noah Cyrus joins forces with Vance Joy on a beautiful single

A few days ago, the talented Noah Cyrus, sister of singer Miley Cyrus, caught the attention of fans by releasing a new single on the web. This time, she decided to bet on a beautiful duet, which featured the collaboration of singer Vance Joy.

So far, the artist has not revealed whether the new song will appear on any new record, but there are already a lot of people rooting for a sequel to the height of the great “The Hardest Part”, which was released last year… let’s check out the new one song?

“Everybody Needs Someone”, Noah Cyrus feat. Vance Joy

As I went ahead, the talented Noah Cyrus dropped her newest single a few days ago, but didn’t mention whether or not she’s releasing a new album anytime soon. In any case, the song, which featured the talent of singer Vance Joy, managed to stir the emotions of many fans. Follow…

Overall, the song has a “Country essence”, but draws attention to the vocal performances of the two singers. It is worth remembering that the singer is preparing to participate in several festivals in the coming months, that is, the song served as a kind of warm-up.

Anyway, we still don’t know if the talented Noah Cyrus will or will not release a new album, but the single released through Youtube managed to get many fans excited. Therefore, I think it will be a good idea to keep an eye on the artist’s movements. To the next…