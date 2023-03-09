Noah Jupe talks about his lead role in The Wizard’s Elephant

The Wizard’s Elephant is just one of Netflix’s many great book-to-film adaptations. Some other acclaimed examples include Oscar favorite movies Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro It is Matilda the Musical by Roald Dahl. And now, the ruin star Noah Jupe joined in the fun, voicing young Peter in a new animated film based on Newbery Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo’s classic novel. In The Wizard’s Elephant, Peter searches for his long-lost sister and crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square, who tells Peter that he must follow a mysterious elephant. This sets Peter on a remarkable journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that magically change the face of his city forever.

We recently caught up with Jupe, who talked about the challenges of doing animation versus live-action. He also shared about a new Benjamin Franklin project in the works and what it’s been like co-starring in the acclaimed a quiet place films.

Dealing with Animation vs. live action

MW: What was it like voicing a character for an animated film as opposed to doing live-action?

Noah Jupe: I would say I underestimated how difficult it would be in terms of the difference between acting as a relative on screen and acting as a voiceover. It’s completely different. I think it’s still the same fundamentals, like, a little bit of the emotions. But in terms of the approach, it’s focusing on one of your senses, just your voice, and being able to put all of your energy into your voice, which takes a lot of your energy. And it was like a workout every session, but I loved it. It taught me a lot about acting in my voice, you know? It really was a great experience.

MW: What was it about? The Wizard’s Elephant What attracted you to the project?

Jupe: I read (the script) mid-(COVID) lockdown. We weren’t all feeling very well. And I just remember, you know, the amazing, overwhelming sense of hope that the movie has, and I just remember reading it and loving it in that, as well as reading it as a sort of audience member, being such a good movie that I was like, “I really need this right now.” And I really needed it at that moment… So I thought, “I would like to bring this to life.” And I’m very happy that I had the opportunity to do so.

MW: When you were voicing your character, did you ever get a chance to work in the same room as Brian Tyree Henry or any of your other co-stars?

Jupe: Very sad I didn’t. I mean, we started, I think, during COVID, and I also think a lot of us were all over the world. So yeah, I never met anyone, I never got to see anyone. But I heard about everyone from (director) Wendy (Rogers). And she kind of had this big picture, and she was able to see all the different characters come together and give all of us grades so that we could match and interact with each other.

MW: Was there a particular scene you enjoyed playing the most?

Jupe: All physical things are great. I would love to see someone make a video of me, like in the flight scene, screaming when I fell. And running away from the king’s guard, and just me standing there… through all the grunting and stuff, I mean, I loved it. It was a proper workout.

A Quiet Place and a Sweet Boy

MW: Looking ahead, are there any other projects you’re currently working on that you’d like to share?

Jupe: I just finished this project on Benjamin Franklin, which I shot in Paris for eight months, which was amazing – the work and Paris. But yeah, I’m really excited to see how it turns out.

MW: What was it like filming the a quiet place films?

Jupe: These movies feel like they were shot a long time ago, and I really miss that. It was such a familiar vibe. And yes, I have nothing but positive things to say about John (Krasinski), Emily (Blunt) and Millie (Simmonds). And yes, I miss this gang. Hope to get back together soon.

MW: I really enjoyed your performance in dear boy. What was it like working with Shia LaBeouf on this project?

Jupe: dear boy it’s one of my favorite experiences I’ve had. And I always say that, I really love it because it captured a point in my life where I had a big transition from being a kid to kind of a teenager. And I love that because, you know, 20 years from now, I can watch this movie and see it on the screen, like, it’s the highest form of enjoying a video when you were younger, because you get to see it as an experience. an hour and a half of you turning into a teenager, which is really cool.

The Wizard’s Elephant premieres on Netflix on March 17.