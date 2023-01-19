Nocturnal, the “incendiary” platform that will arrive on PC and consoles in the spring of 2023 | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Use fire to get rid of the dangers hidden in the mists in this “incendiary” platformer coming to PC and consoles in the spring of 2023

Lausanne, Switzerland, January 19, 2023 – Independent studio Sunnyside Games, in association with Dear Villagers, is proud to reveal its next game, the Nocturnal incendiary platformer (Steam, trailer). The title will come to PC and consoles at the end of this springNocturnal is an action exploration odyssey inspired by ancient Persia in which players will have to dodge and discover the secrets that lurk beneath the ominous mist that shrouds an ancient and mysterious island.

After a difficult journey through rough seas, Ardeshir, a soldier of the Enduring Flame, returns to his home island of Nahran. Shrouded in a shadowy mist, Ardeshir must rely on fire to defeat the sinister forces that have taken over his homeland. The flames have many uses in Nocturnal, they can protect you from the Fog, burn the stage, activate certain machinery and kill dark magic beings that are immune to conventional weapons. But be careful, as you won’t be able to breathe in the Mist, so you’ll have to use your wits as you figure out new ways to keep it at bay.

“With Nocturnal we want to combine the immediacy and timelessness of classic platform adventures with a more modern dynamism.said Sunnyside Games co-founder Gabriel Sonderegger. “The flames and mist provide players with a perfect balance between feeling weak and oppressed, with fleeting moments of triumph as they engulf their weapons in fire. We think it brings a unique mechanic to a classic genre and we hope many players will enjoy Nocturnal when it launches later this year.”.

«We love classic side-scrollers with a new twist, and Nocturnal hit the spot.said Guillaume Jamet, Dear Villagers Publication Director. «The gameplay is fast and frenetic, while also offering a good dose of tension when your flame is fading and you are being attacked by dark forces from the shadows. It’s fantastic!”.

ABOUT SUNNYSIDE GAMES

Sunnyside Games is a Swiss-based company founded in 2013 and comprised of wizards, artists, and engineers working hand-in-hand to create challenging, immersive, and handcrafted 2D games for PC and consoles. Past Sunnyside Games games include Towaga: Among Shadows and The Firm. Learn more about Sunnyside Games at www.sunnysidegames.ch.

ABOUT DEAR VILLAGERS

Dear Villagers is an independent Plug In Digital video game publisher. It’s a place where talented studios can unleash their creativity and focus on bringing unique single-player experiences to PC and console gamers, experiences that will stay with them long after the credits roll. Dear Villager’s portfolio includes the award-winning The Forgotten City, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, ScourgeBringer and Edge Of Eternity. Learn more about Dear Villagers at www.dearvillagers.com.

