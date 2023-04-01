Nominated for 8 Oscars, film based on true events on Netflix is ​​simply unmissable

The social network is a 2010 biographical drama film directed by David Fincher and starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake.

The film tells the story of mark Zuckerbergthe creator of Facebook, and how he built the world’s most popular social network. The film received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.

The film tells the story of Mark Zuckerberg, a university student who, in 2004, created Facebook while in college. With the help of his friends Eduardo Saverin and Sean Parker, Zuckerberg turned his brainchild into one of the most valuable companies in the world, but not without facing conflicts along the way.

The film addresses themes such as friendship, betrayal, success and business ethics.

the cast of The social network includes Jesse Eisenberg like Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake like Sean Parker and Armie Hammer like the Winklevoss brothers.

CONTINUES AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Also part of the cast Rooney Mara, Max Minghella and Rashida Jones.

Yes, The social network is a captivating, well-produced film, with an impressive performance by Jesse eisenberg as Zuckerberg. Smart script and directing david Fincher guarantee an immersive cinematic experience.

The film is also interesting for exploring the backstage of the creation of one of the most successful and influential companies in the modern world.

Curiosities

Mark Zuckerberg did not participate in the film, but was consulted by the screenwriter Aaron Sorkin while writing the script.

did not participate in the film, but was consulted by the screenwriter while writing the script. The movie was primarily filmed at Harvard University, where Zuckerberg studied.

Former business partner of Zuckerberg , Edward saverin praised the film, but said that some scenes were dramatized for entertainment purposes.

, praised the film, but said that some scenes were dramatized for entertainment purposes. O Facebook declined to be involved with the film’s production, but later launched an official Facebook page dedicated to the film.

critical consensus

The social network was critically acclaimed, with much praise for the direction of David Fincherscreenplay by Aaron Sorkin and acting by Jesse Eisenberg.

The film has a 96% rating on the site. Rotten Tomatoeswith most critics praising the accurate and moving portrayal of Facebook’s creation.

The social network is a must-watch for anyone interested in technology, entrepreneurship, or biographical drama. While some aspects may have been dramatized for entertainment purposes, the film offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the creation of one of the most influential companies of the modern era.

Furthermore, the impressive performance of Jesse Eisenberg and the skillful direction of david Fincher ensure an immersive and memorable cinematic experience.

The film is available on Netflix.

See the trailer: