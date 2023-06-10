Noordwijk – Film program 12 june de Muze – Bollenstreek Omroep

What: Film program Monday de Muze.

Where: De Mujhe, Vantveld 2, Noordwijkerhout.

When: Monday, June 12 from 11:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are from €9.50 for online or telephone reservations, an additional €1.00 per ticket will be charged.

Below is the organizer’s information:

Film Schedule Monday 12 June

On Monday 12 June there will be many films in De Muze that you should not miss! This Monday we play like this: ‘The Memory Game’, ‘The Cairo Conspiracy’ and ‘Revoir Paris’.

EOS: Vermeer – 11:45 AM

International top exhibitions take place throughout the year, but there is often not enough time to visit them all. Four years ago, Exhibitions on Screen partnered with top museums and art institutions to bring high-profile exhibitions to the silver screen. In a documentary style, interspersed with biographies, and behind-the-scenes footage, especially from museums, the films are informative, accessible, and entertaining. The films offer an immersive, cinematic journey through the world’s most beloved art form and its creators.

Cairo Conspiracy – 1:30 pm

In The Cairo Conspiracy we meet Adam, who becomes embroiled in a power struggle within Egypt’s religious and political elite. Tariq Saleh’s new film (The Nile Hilton Incident) is a thrilling spy thriller that offers a glimpse into a hidden world. Ordinary fisherman boy Adam (Tawfiq Barhoum) is admitted to the prestigious Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the beacon of Sunni Islam. When the Grand Imam dies suddenly, the conflicting interests of the Muslim Brothers and the National Security Service come to the fore. Unwittingly, Adam is recruited to influence the choice of the new Grand Imam. When he learns the truth, he is caught between two fires. The Cairo Conspiracy was awarded Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was submitted by Sweden (director Saleh’s home country) as an Oscar® nominee for Best Foreign Language Film.

Super Mario Bros. Movie (NL) – 4:00 pm

Illumination and Nintendo, two world-renowned names in the entertainment industry, joined forces for the first time ever for Super Mario Bros. THE MOVIE, a new feature film about one of pop culture’s most famous plumbers. Based in the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film takes viewers into a unique, colorful and immersive universe for a spectacular film packed with action and humour. While trying to fix an underground water pipe in Brooklyn, plumber Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World movies, The Lego Movie franchise) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) fall through a mysterious pipe Enter a magical new world. Correct. But there they get separated and Mario embarks on a grand adventure to find Luigi. With the help of Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King), a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom, and training from the determined leader of the Mushroom Kingdom Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy; The Queen’s Gambit), Mario learns that his own The powers of

Revoir Paris – 6:15 pm

Three months after surviving a terrorist attack on a Parisian bistro, Mia remembers only fragments of the events. She decides to retrace her steps from that fateful evening in the hope that when she remembers more, she can move on with her life.

The Memory Game – 8:30 PM

One of the most popular bestsellers by renowned thriller writers Nicci French, now filmed for the first time with Anna Drijver, Maarten Heijmann, Louis Talpe and Gert Winkelmann. Nathalie’s body is found on the Derrider family property; The then only 16-year-old daughter who had disappeared 25 years earlier. The gruesome search clears up years of uncertainty, but also brings to light a long-hidden crime. When family secrets are exposed, the present is overshadowed by the past and nothing will ever be the same again.

Monday 12 June 2023. De Muze is located at Wantveld 2 in Noordwijk aan Zee. For more information: www.demuze.nl

