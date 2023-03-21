‘Norbit’ and ‘Baywatch – SOS Malibu’ compete in the March Interactive Session at Megapix

Disclosure

In March, the dispute over the Interactive Session it’s between two box office heavyweights: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on the one hand and Eddie Murphy on the other. In the ring, fighting for the public’s preference, are ‘Baywatch – SOS Malibu’ and ‘Norbit’. At the heart of the stories are super awkward relationships that elicit a lot of laughs.

If in ‘Baywatch’ Lieutenant Buchannon (The Rock), a lifeguard committed to his work, must learn to live with Matt Brody (Zac Efron), a heartthrob who doesn’t want to know about work, in ‘Norbit’, a young man (Eddie Murphy) falls in love with a woman and wants to get rid of his current girlfriend, Rasputia (Eddie Murphy).

To choose which one will be broadcast next Thursday (30th), at 9 pm, the public must vote, through the official pages of Megapix on social networks, until this Sunday night (26th). The result will be announced on the channel’s social networks on Monday (the 27th).

Interactive Session

Thursday, the 30th, from 21:00.

Baywatch – SOS Malibu (2017)

Synopsis: Former swimmer Matt Brody trains to be a lifeguard with Lieutenant Buchannon. Despite their rocky relationship, the two bond when a criminal scheme threatens the bay.

Director: Seth Gordon

Cast: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra

Comedy |14 years old | CHN, USA, UK | 119′

Norbit (2007)

Synopsis: Norbit, a quiet man, is in an unhappy relationship. Everything changes when he meets Kate, his childhood sweetheart, and has a second chance to win her over.

Director: Brian Robbins

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Terry Crews and Thandie Newton

Comedy | 12 years old | USA |99′