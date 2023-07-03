North Sea Jazz Tips: OOR guides you through the line-up (festival)

Can North Sea Jazz (July 7 to 9) help jazz fans recover? Since the last edition of the festival, the jazz scene has lost so many major players that this year’s dress code could have been black. While Ahmed, Wayne, Pharoah, Jamie, Joey and Khan are now with Miles in the sky play, feel like it exclusively in Rotterdam Ahoy business as usual Is going to be.

Upholstery

Photo Hub Dautzenberg

This is handy for the Northseajazz.com moderators, as they can always copy-paste half the line-up from the previous festival edition onto the current year’s page. Kurt Elling, Esperanza Spalding, Bill Frisell, Mavis Staples, Marcus Miller, Wynton Marsalis – North Sea has many guests who are among the furniture. Almost every year they decorate the poster and you already think: not again. But on stage they always deliver quality performances. In short: good to have them back!

new diva

photo Mark Prodanovic

Showing off is for insecure youth. In the North Sea, the public is not surprised to see proud, voluptuous black women. Over the years, divas like Lalah Hathaway and Jill Scott have been greeted to packed halls. So it will be exciting what Lizzo brings to the fore during her North Sea Jazz debut. Will it be a theatrical show full of rehearsed speeches about body positivity, like earlier this year at the Ziggo Dome? Or will she be aware of the more inclusive atmosphere at Ahoy and will she put her upbeat music first?

and hip-hop?

photo Anne-Marie van Rijn

Hip-hop has long been part of the North Sea jazz musical spectrum, but was poorly represented during recent editions. This year finally again the event has some of the best rappers out there. Stormzy belongs to the outdoor category. The man is a giant. One moment he can tear the place apart with a grimace, the next he can restore your faith in humanity with a passionate piece of gospel. Equally versatile are Little Simz and Sampa the Great, two of the biggest rap talents of recent years. no man this one queens To the Taj And then of course there’s also our own typhoon, which is always a bit cuter and more soulful in the North Sea than elsewhere.

the golden oldies

photo of Harry Steckel

kiss from A Rose, Brown Eyed Girl, sex bomb – At no other festival do hardcore karaoke singers get paid as much as this version of North Sea Jazz. But of course Seal, Van Morrison and Tom Jones have much more to offer than just their greatest hits. Tiger Tom (82!) in particular has been keeping busy in recent years by specializing in beautiful cover records full of timeless song material.

sex bomb

About this sex bomb Spoken: One of the big tips for North Sea Jazz is Duckworth’s sultry music. This all-around artist from Los Angeles sounds like a test-tube baby contributed by Miguel, Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean. duckworths ep chrome bull One of the best releases of 2022: A bang-up mix of Dance, Rap and R&B. Duckworth is the manly answer to Janelle Monáe, who should be at the top of everyone’s wish lists after day two of the festival.

And all that jazz?

Harpist Brandi Younger blends neoclassical and jazz like Alice Coltrane. The Ghost of Her Husband John Emerges in the Uncertainty Sporting Lexia Benjamin’s Spiritual Style saxophone colossus From now. Guitarist Jeff Parker favors limitless improvisation, veteran Jan Garbarek will represent the legendary ECM sound and Kamal Williams, Yusuf Dez and Ezra Collective will focus their urban sound on hip youth. Also good is the orchestral jazz fusion of the Norwegian trio GURLS with the Trondheim Jazz Orchestra.