Norwegian secret that happy people practice

At first glance, if we compare the people living on the coast of the southern cone of Argentina with those Those who live in the Amazon jungle, or those who live in Madrid city center Or in the icy lands of Greenland, they may seem very different from each other. However, it is quite possible that they all have the same desire, to find happiness.

Now the question is whether all these people understand the same thing universal desire, And, for some, happiness will be in having a big checking account, for others in living in an isolated house in the mountains, and for others, in never letting a day go by without going to a party.

now, beyond “Special Congratulations” For each, there is a ranking of the countries in which the population of the entire region expresses their sense of happiness. In this list, Norway has the privilege of being in first placeSpecifically the seventh, according to the latest edition of the World Happiness Report (2023).

The secret of smiling is called a curse

If Norwegians are so happy, why not find out the reasons behind that feeling and enjoy it? It seems that if we pull the thread, what we get is a very simple philosophy. method based on simplicity And in enjoying the simplest and most everyday things in life. A method he named with just a three-letter word: Kos.

The word is very present in the vocabulary and life of the Norwegian people. Here you can see some examples that confirm that this is the case:

“Koselig” Means comfortable. The term can be used in many situations to describe a time, an environment, or a person’s character.

It also means to embrace: "Gi Meg N Kos", give me a hug.

And "Cengecos"It's cuddling in bed.

Additionally, they add “kos” as a suffix to indicate that anything… is “kos”. For example, it could be a nice Friday “Fredagoscos”.

What does Kos mean?

The term describes the way in which Norwegians find peace, well-being, or long-awaited and elusive happiness. This word, so simple, is used in countless situations. What’s more, they also use it to refer to a “Kos” of winter, already “Kos” of summer.

The first is related to gatherings of friends or near the fireplace at home. The joy of drinking a hot cup of tea; While the other is identified with picnics, barbeques, etc. with friends. A Walk on the Beach Or a walk on one of the mountain trails.

3 keys to Norwegian happiness

Starting from this basic idea on which the Koss method for enjoying life is based, everything indicates that achieving happiness has a lot to do with Full attention or “lowering heart rate” And live a slow life. In short, learn to appreciate and enjoy the small moments of life so as to turn them into joy.

To summarize the Kos philosophy in just a few points, we have given its details below three essential keys To implement this:

Enjoy everyday activities. Authentic well-being arises from the many things we do every day. Have a cup of coffee with a friend, enjoy a walk alone or lie on the couch at home while petting your dog. If every time we did one of these things, we practiced it Be aware of what we are doing, We will enjoy it more and in the long term, we will experience a unique sense of well-being and fulfillment.

In fact, more and more studies confirm that spending time outside Reduces cortisol levels (stress hormone), and increases the production of serotonin (happiness hormone). So, all you have to do is swap out the Norwegian mountains for your nearest mountains and you’ll be a little closer to happiness.

Build relationships. Although Kos can be experienced both alone and with company, the truth is that happiness always increases manifold when we experience it with someone. create new relationships, And promoting and maintaining what we already have is key to enjoying life and getting the most out of it.

This is one of the many conclusions reached by the authors of the most important study ever conducted on happiness. In this research of Harvard University, its director Professor Robert Waldinger gives this assurance. The stronger the relationships, the longer we live and the happier we are.