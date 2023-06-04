Not enough playing minutes for Professional Footballer of the Year, but gift remains a phenomenon for Orban Hein Vanhazbroeck: “It’s just fun, every day again” (Ghent)

gift keeps orban the talk of the town, In fact, overseas have also made their hunt for the Nigerian striker and the list of top clubs interested already looks impressive. However, this changed position does not faze Orban. During training, the striker remains himself: “Don’t forget he hasn’t even trained that much, because he’s so natural”, showing his coaches a lot of respect.

Meanwhile, the countdown to the election of the Professional Footballer of the Year has begun: “Well, Hugo and Gift, if you look at the statistics, they are the most striking with thirty and twenty goals, which is unimaginable”. Admittedly, however, this week Hein Vanhaagebrouck was faced with an unexpected problem. “Yesterday we had to fill out our form for Professional Footballer of the Year. Everyone was obviously looking for Gift’s name, because twenty goals in twenty matches, that’s phenomenal. But we could not vote for him as he had not completed 1500 minutes.”

“I’ve never experienced it. On the other hand, I also wanted to vote for three referees who weren’t even on the voting sheet. It’s like the Red Devils: they’ve already picked some names for you. (laughs) Well, the giveaway is just an event”, Vanhazebroeck concluded again and again. “At every event – ​​like when we had the paddle session this week – everyone wants something from him, but you can’t ignore other people either. . Some – such as defenders and midfielders – may deserve less attention and in the end it is often the goalkeepers and strikers who win individual trophies.

Incredible Weapon

“I had high hopes for Hugo Cuypers, but he will score thirty, I think it’s fantastic”, the Ghent coach also has some praise for his club’s top scorer. “Especially because he played almost everything. However, you can’t ignore the gift. I saw him score two or three great balls in a few minutes in training again this week. I don’t see that very often. It’s just the way it is, our mouths often drop open. Will that surprise me? No, it’s just joy, every day we look back with a smile on our face. That’s an incredible weapon that everyone wants.”

Still, Vanhazebroeck believes Orban isn’t quite ready for the absolute top. “He may not play at the highest level immediately, but then he will also show his talent in training,” he said. He may become even stronger in many areas, but not in the short term. Now you can’t give him so many tips because he solves everything so easily. He is so natural, because don’t forget that he hasn’t even had that much education.”

Vanhazebroek could not recover any of the players for the last away game of the season. Bram Lage is also the only prospect who is reasonably fit after winning the U21 Cup final last Wednesday. “It’s too early for Bram to start now, as he played the whole match on Wednesday. It was very hot and a lot of the boys were having cramps too. Then you’ve got to be careful not to force it now. Give some of them a few minutes. Next week might be a better time for that.”