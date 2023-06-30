Not fussy anymore, a little sexy too. This summer’s dress is probably already hanging in your closet. fashion and beauty

Floral dresses seem a bit trite, this summer they’re especially good again. And a little sexier than usual. Even reality star Kylie Jenner, the last person you’d expect to wear such a dress, proudly draped herself in a tall, bubbly model. Floral dresses have as many fans as haters, but is it time to give them a chance this summer?

Every year around spring we see floral patterned dresses hitting the shelves. And they usually don’t disappear until summer is over. So the concept of floral dress is not new. Shockingly, this year the range is bigger than ever, and we see even more prints on the street.

Not surprising, because we also saw floral dresses on the catwalks, including at Loewe, Richard Quinn, and Roksanda. Affordable brands are also selling a lot of floral dresses right now, proving that womenswear doesn’t have to be boring or fussy. Fresh color combinations and original patterns breathe new life into a classic.

Matteo Simoni’s partner, Loredana Fallon, is clearly a fan: She recently posted two photos together in a floral dress. She jokes, “I’d rather wear flowers on my dress than diamonds around my neck.” And even Kylie Jenner (see top photo), who usually dresses quite daringly, is jumping on the trend. And it instantly gives her a completely different look.



In short: Maybe now is the time to buy a floral dress, even if you’ve always hated them. They are definitely useful, as they are often comfortable due to their airy model, plus they offer an elegant look. You can wear these to office but can also wear them on terrace or to any festival as well. And if you’ve got a Southern vacation destination planned, they definitely shouldn’t be missing in your suitcase.

©Getty Images



Still a little skeptical?

We gathered the most original dresses to give your wardrobe a fair share of flower power.





