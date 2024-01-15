‘Not losing in the Libertadores also means adding’

The coach of Águilas Doradas valued his team’s draw against RB Bragantino.

Golden Eagles And RB Bragantino They did not break the void in Medellin and will define the winner of their key from the second qualifying stage Libertadores Cup. In some parts of the game the Antioquia team played against the Brazilians, but the tour, based on personality, almost won it. Well, after this result, Hernan Dario Gomez He left out his feelings about the game and was satisfied with what was done at the Attanasio Girardot Stadium. "We are facing a team that is five steps ahead of us. It was back and forth, very similar. Águilas Doradas is moving forward at the strategic level and in individual work, we still have a long way to go," he commented at the beginning.

“I was satisfied with the team, they fought, they ran, they found it difficult to propose, but sometimes they tried. The approach is the same, we are facing Brazilians. “Sometimes in the Copa Libertadores, not losing also means adding,” he said.

Finally, ‘Bolillo’ was self-critical and assured that he had made a mistake with the changes, for which he had to pay a heavy price: “I have made some changes and it is not the time to make changes, because there are games in which There’s no need to make them. When I made them the operation went bad and we almost paid for it. It was better to leave the equipment as it was, they had orders and shooting.”

It is worth noting that Aguilas will play again against Bragantino next Tuesday, February 27 at 7:30 pm at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium.

