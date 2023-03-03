

Ana de Armas talks about Blonde’s criticism: “It was not made to please” Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix / Hollywood Forever TV

starring Ana de Armas and directed by the filmmaker Andrew Dominikthe fictional biopic of marilyn monroe, “blonde” (2022), received mixed reviews for the way it portrayed the eternal Hollywood star. However, de Armas disagrees with the negative comments the production received from the public and most film critics.

Blonde Director Responds to Marilyn Monroe Film Criticism: “She’s Dead”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke about how the film was received differently in Italy and in the United States. It is worth remembering that the production premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation for 14 minutes.

“When we opened the film in Venice, or San Sebastián, (the reaction was much warmer than the reception in the US). Of course, the reaction that gets the most attention is the US, but that wasn’t the whole experience”said de Armas. “It’s hard to hear those reactions, but you can always go back to what you lived through, why you did it and why you were attracted to the project. That’s not going to change. You have the director and other actors you can always talk to.”

As hard as it is to hear when people don’t like your movie, it is what it is. It wasn’t a movie that was made to please people or to make people like it. It’s a difficult movie to watch.”

For the actress, “blonde” it was the kind of film that was missing to portray the story of Monroe. “I’ve watched movies about Marilyn before, and they’ve always felt in the same vein – repetitive, following the things we already know (about) her as a movie star”, he said.

“That intimacy, that private, deep side of her in her psychology, or trauma, which is what ‘Blonde’ is, that was missing for me. When I read it (‘Blonde’), I was like, ‘Oh, this is it. The what I’m reading makes sense for someone whose life ended so tragically, so soon.’ — parts were missing”, explained de Armas.

Regarding comments that the film was disrespectful to Marilyn’s memory, she says: “I don’t think the movie badmouths her in the slightest. I think it’s the opposite. I think it’s badmouthing the environment and the industry, and sometimes it’s a hard pill to swallow for other people in the business.”

“I feel that the film also makes the audience feel like a participant. We contributed at the time, and still do, in the exploration of actors, people in the public eye. We, the audience, do that”, she said. “And I feel like it’s possible that some people felt that (someone) pointed the finger at (them).”

Based on the novel by the American writer Joyce Carol Oateswhich reimagines Monroe’s personal and professional life, from her childhood as a Norma Jeane until the moment it reaches stardom in Hollywood, the production was developed by Netflix and is available in the streaming giant’s catalog.