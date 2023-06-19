Not one, but possibly two smelly ‘penis plants’ are in bloom: ‘Sumatra’ emerges for first time after ten years (Ghent)

On the left side of the photo is Anne, on the right you see Sumatra. , © gum

The penis plant ‘Sumatra’ will soon bloom for the first time in the botanic garden of Ghent University after ten years of growing. The large Giant Arum ‘Anne’ can also hatch from eggs.

A giant arum, also called penis plant or corpus plant, blooms for the first time only after ten years, after the striking shape or pungent smell that the flower spreads. It will soon be time for one of the penis plants in the botanic garden’s greenhouse.

The Ghent University Museum announced this: “The plant that is now flowering is doing so for the first time and so had not yet been given a name. The flower has now been named Sumatra, after the island where these endangered plants originated.” are found in the wild.

every three years

The plant is already 160 cm tall. After a corpse plant flowers for the first time, it will bloom again on average every three years. It is possible that plants of two genders will also open this year. “It is likely that an even larger flower anne will emerge soon,” GUM said. “The bud rising above the earth gives information about this. But it is still too early to be sure. If the flower does not become, then the leaf is.”

Those who wish to admire the plants themselves, including the penetrating scent, can visit the Conservatory for free during the opening hours of the Botanical Garden on Ledegankstraat. Last year, Penis Plant Alice attracted quite a few visitors there.