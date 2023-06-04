Not two out of two for 3X 3 Lions at World Cup after thrill against world power Lithuania

Two out of two for the 3X3 Lions at the World Championships in the Austrian capital Vienna. After a win earlier today against Israel (FIBA 14), the Belgians lost after a thrilling match against world power Lithuania (FIBA 3).

At Vienna’s Rathausplatz, the 3X3 Lions got off to a bad start. Lithuania immediately went from 4–1 to 10–2 after the bonus. The shots didn’t fall with the Belgian, but with physical basketball and a good defense they found the connection even after 12-6 at 16-13. At 19-18, the Lions seemed capable of pulling off another stunt. A strange decision by Serbian referee Jasmina Juras gave Lithuania the chance to finish the match: 22–18.

With two to one, the 3X3 Lions remain on track to qualify for the play-ins. Group C matches against Puerto Rico (FIBA 16) and Poland (FIBA 11) will take place on Thursday. The five group winners from four groups of five teams qualified directly for the quarter-finals. Numbers 4 and 5 are closed. The second and third-place finishers will have to complete a play-in to make it to the last eight. The 3X3 Lions are in Group C. If it doesn’t win the group and finishes second, it will play against the No. 3 seed of Group B in the play-in. If it is third, Group B’s number 2 will be the opponent in the play-in.