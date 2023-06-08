Not yet ‘Spider-Man 4’: Tom Holland temporarily putting it on hold



In June 2015, it was announced that Tom Holland would become the new Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In less than eight years, he acted in at least six films. The seventh (and last?) is just some time away.

Of course we see Holland in other productions as well. think only of blockbusters chaos walk And unresolved, and he played in devil all the time more from netflix Cherry From Apple TV+.

crowded room

His most recent achievement is the series crowded room Apple TV+’s and it’s received very weakly. On Rotten Tomatoes, the Tomatometer holds only an eight percent after 12 reviews. And that is… worrying.

The series returns to the summer of 1979 when a young man (Holland) is arrested for a shocking crime in Manhattan. An investigator must solve the mystery behind it.

year break

recording of crowded room were entertaining and overwhelming for Holland. “It was definitely a difficult time,” Holland said in a conversation with Xtra. “We explored some emotions I’ve never experienced before.”

“And on top of that, as a producer, dealing with the day-to-day issues that come with each film set adds that extra level,” continued the 27-year-old Briton. I am taking a year off right now and that is the result of how tough this series was.

starting friday

You can catch Holland’s new series starting next Friday on Apple TV+.

