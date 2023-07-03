Nothing But Thieves – Dead Club City (★★★½): Danceable Innovation

Two years ago, we received an EP for a new long player by Nothing But Thieves Moral Panic II. It was enjoyed by all, so we were waiting to see what the British would serve us now. The fact that the wait for that new album took a little longer probably also has to do with frontman Connor Mason’s solo tour, which he christened Man-Made Sunshine. Electronics was at the center of it and it is also the path that the band chooses more nowadays, with which it clearly moves with the musical trends. so the heavy guitar made way for the synth and that’s it dead club city not different. In our interview with Mason, he told us that the more he wrote, the more he healed himself emotionally. So the music tends to be in tune with those moods, given that it sometimes sounds a bit too joyous, but don’t be fooled by the danceable sounds. The men’s subject matter is still emotional and dark, without everything being too sweet, as they also attempt to address social issues such as the now grey-written Brexit.

“Welcome to the DCC” begins Nothing But Thieves’ fourth long player and is a perfect start to the album. We’re totally into the concept that the group wants to take forward. We are in a fictitious specialized company which has its branches spread all over the city. Thus each issue tells the story of a character who may or may not be allowed to join that dead man’s club. An electric guitar begins to strum ominously while Mason sings in the highest notes of a scene as if we’re walking through an actual field or town. musically it feels like after hours From The Weeknd, but in his own British way. The electronic sounds fit in very well with the guitar playing and immediately leave you curious as to what else can be heard. Then with “overcome” the speed drops slightly. It seems to be a hopeful song with peppy synths at the center and the song clearly conveys a message of hope. Just before the end we get a nice guitar solo and so we have another delectable dance number.

The British are aware of current musical trends, this is clearly visible throughout the album. Dreamy synths are hugely popular, and therefore inevitable, in today’s music landscape, but dream pop and trip hop are also discussed. “Keeping You Around” is one example, and although it’s not totally bad, we don’t dismiss it either. It seems a bit slow, so we need to start moving slowly back and forth instead of dancing. It doesn’t really seem like anything special, which actually makes us a little bored. Luckily, that soon changes with “City Haunts” where Mason wakes us up with his high-pitched vocals. He alternates the low verses well with the chorus in which he rapidly rises to highs. These beautiful shaders mean we can only wait and see how they’ll translate in a live context.

Nothing But Thieves fans fear not, these gentlemen still know where they left their solid guitars, just in a whole different way than we’re used to. “Members Only” opens, but then quickly shrinks a bit. It’s a pity that the heavy parts quickly fade away, because it certainly wouldn’t be wrong if it was the focus of the entire song. With “Green Eyes :: Sienna” we get to a slightly stickier song on the album. We mentioned earlier that the British let individual characters speak and of course the inclusion of a love song was inevitable. Mason’s slightly distorted voice takes us back in time in this totally retro song. Love and sadness take over here, allowing the album’s pace to give us time to breathe, despite all that sweetness sticking in our mouths.

Once the slow tempo of “Green Eyes :: Sienna” wears off, things might get a little funnier and more danceable for the guys from Nothing But Thieves. “Foreign Languages” doesn’t quite liberate the lovers yet, but gives everyone room to dance. If you close your eyes while listening to this, you’re sure to picture prom night in the eighties. Still not bad, but a little weird. We conclude with “Pop the Balloon” and we’re not sure which Brits we’re listening to here. It is perhaps the most experimental track on the album and at times sounds like Royal Blood. In terms of content, it certainly fits as the album’s closing track, because where we were welcomed to the fictional city with “Welcome to DCC,” we now burst our balloon, both literally and figuratively. We have retreated from that dream.

dead club city This is an album that we wouldn’t expect upon first glance from the original smash hit Nothing But Thieves, but it certainly doesn’t disappoint. Their choice to add more synths throughout isn’t a bad one and may have just found their solid sound. Every song tries to tell a story and like every story it has its ups and downs.

You can roar with the new album this year at Pukkelpop’s marquee on Saturday 19th August and next year Nothing But Thieves will be held again at Lotto Arena in Belgium on 3rd February.

