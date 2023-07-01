Nothing But Thieves still thinks of the Netherlands with fourth album – Well.nl

Their fourth album Dead Club City is soon to be released, but the folks at Nothing But Thieves still regularly think back to the days before their international success. “We can still remember our first Dutch show in the Lowlands,” says guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown in an interview with ANP. “We had already done a few small shows in England, but there was still very little reaction to the music. Here the audiences went completely nuts. We were like: what is happening here?”

Dead Club City, which will be released on Friday, is the fourth album by the British rock band, which, in addition to Langridge-Brown, includes singer Connor Mason, guitarist and keyboardist Dominic Craik, bassist Philip Blake and drummer James Price. In fact, the album will be released on July 7, the same day as Taylor Swift’s new album. “The main thing is we’re cowards,” laughs Langridge-Brown, 32. “But releasing an album on the same day as the biggest artist in the world? We didn’t think it would be so convenient.”

According to Langridge-Brown, the new album is about the so-called Dead Club City, “a dystopian club the size of a city where every song tells a different story within that city.” “It’s really about being or not being in the club. Whether it’s about politics, social circles, the music industry or whatever.” The idea had been in the guitarist’s mind, or rather, in his calling, for some time. “I wrote it in my notes in 2014, found it and thought, This is perfect for the next album.”

Future

Heavy subjects such as Brexit, the end of times and politics were not abandoned in previous albums such as the successful Moral Panic. However, with the new record, Nothing But Thieves hopes to move forward. The guitarist states, “We look into the possible consequences of current social trends in music. It’s both an optimistic and a pessimistic message.”

In addition to shows at the Lowlands next summer, two concerts are also planned at the Ziggo Dome in February. Ties with the Netherlands are strong, as the men also expressed with Hit Amsterdam in 2017. The Netherlands has seen the band grow from the tiniest tent in the Lowlands to 17,000 people at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome for two evenings: when the guitarist realizes it, he is silent for a moment. Of course he still has dreams for the future. “Let’s start with three nights at the Ziggo Dome,” he ends with a laugh.