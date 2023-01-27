Novibet announces the NoviLiga Clausura 2023

Attention football fans! Novibet announced the arrival of its new NoviLiga Clausura 2023 to Mexicothrough which you could get up to $250 thousand MXN cash for the simple fact of using your sports knowledge, playing, having fun and winning.

However, you do not need to be in first place to be part of the winners, as you also they will distribute another $250 thousand MXN among the 50 best players of the tournament. Do you want to know more in detail what it is about and how to participate for a prize? So stay, because we will tell you below.

What is the Novibet NoviLiga and how does it work?

The Noviliga is a football prediction game free to play where all users with an active Novibet account can make use of its analytical capabilities in the beautiful sport, compete for incredible rewards and even place bets. All in one!

In addition, on this occasion the platform brings to you the one hundred and ninth edition of the league championship of the First Division of Mexico. The competition format is simple: the company will throw you a list of matches and your duty will be predict the end result.

Image courtesy Novibet

Having said that, the NoviLiga Clausura 2023 is already underway. During each week, there will be 9 questions corresponding to the 10 meetings of the current day. If you manage to hit all of them, you will take home the huge amount of $10 thousand MXN!

In case you have a mistake, don’t worry, participants ranked 2-50 will also receive special prizesof which cash bonuses, free bets or free spins stand out.

The important thing is to keep up and be constant, since, at the end of the season, the contestant with the most correct answers will win nothing more and nothing less than $250,000 MXN. Will you be able to show the rest of the competitors who’s in charge on the pitch?

How to participate in the Novibet NoviLiga?

Image Courtesy Depositphotos

To get started, you must be an identified member of the community and have reached the age of majority. If you don’t open your profile yet, follow these steps:

Enter www.novibet.mx. Click on the “register” option. Write your personal data and, if you have it, your promotion code.

Once registered, the platform will ask you to verify your account. For this, it is necessary to provide the following information and documents:

R.F.C.

curp

official identification

ethnic identity

Job

Direction

Photograph of your voter identification card, passport or driver’s license on both sides

Proof of address not older than 3 months: bank receipt or utility bill (water, gas, electricity, telephone, etc.).

What are the rules of the NoviLiga Clausura 2023?

For the Questions corresponding to the winner of a Liga MX match , only the events that occurred during the first 90 minutes will be taken into account. That is, extra times or penalty shootouts will not be considered.

The questions pertaining to the competition in general They will focus solely on the result.

What other services does Novibet offer?

If football is not your thing but you like other sports activities, being one of the leading bookmakers in Game Techin Novibet you will find sections that will adapt to your preferences, including Esports. Just choose your favorite competition and play:

Football

Football

Tennis

Basketball

Baseball

Formula 1

Boxing

MMA

Struggle

MotoGP

League of Legends

Counter Strike Go

dota 2

Volleyball

Golf

Horse races

Ice Hockey

Cycling

Snooker

Table tennis

Rugby

cricket

Darts

Water polo

Beach Soccer

Badminton

Chess

virtual sports

And if you were left wanting more, visit the casino, where you can participate in games of roulette, blackjack, cards and even live events. Who knows, maybe today will be your lucky day and you will have a good streak.

If you want more information about Novibet and the NoviLiga Clausura 2023, visit its official website and its social networks on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. May luck be with you and your favorite team!

Header image courtesy Depositphotos