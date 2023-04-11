Now in Fortnite: Fight from above with EDM3D gear, take down Titan Targets, Eren Jaeger, Mikasa and Levi outfit available in the Battle Pass! | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Get the Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann outfits now available in the item shop!

The wait is over: the “three-dimensional maneuvering equipment (EDM3D)” and the “Lances of Lightning” They have arrived at Fortnite. Players can put their EDM3D team mastery to the test to take down the Titan Goals.

In addition, the “Special Operations Squad” has arrived on the island of Fortnite with the outfit “Eren Jaeger” unlockable in the battle pass, as well as the outfits “Captain Levi” and “Mikasa Ackerman”now available in the Item Shop!

Attack from all fronts: Put on the 3D Maneuver Gear which can be found on the floor, chests and Scouting Corps Trunks . Pick up the 3D Maneuvering Gear (EDM3D) and Lightning Lances, Chests and Trunks from the Scouting Corps. Launch yourself into the air and hit your opponents below with EDM3D: After attacking with the built-in blades, you will immediately return to the air so they can continue moving.

Put on the 3D Maneuver Gear which can be found on the floor, chests and . Pick up the 3D Maneuvering Gear (EDM3D) and Lightning Lances, Chests and Trunks from the Scouting Corps. Launch yourself into the air and hit your opponents below with EDM3D: After attacking with the built-in blades, you will immediately return to the air so they can continue moving. Eren Jaeger outfit to unlock: He eren jaeger outfit it is now unlockable in the BATTLE PASS. Complete Eren Jaeger’s Battle Pass missions in Battle Royale Chapter 4 – Season 2 to unlock the outfit and more items, an emote, and more. Please note that the purchase of the Chapter 4 – Season 2 Battle Pass is required to complete Eren Jaeger’s missions.

He it is now unlockable in the BATTLE PASS. Complete Eren Jaeger’s Battle Pass missions in Battle Royale Chapter 4 – Season 2 to unlock the outfit and more items, an emote, and more. Join the Special Operations Squad: Eren Jaeger is not alone. Two other members of the Special Operations Squad: Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackerman they are here too. Pick up their outfits, accessories and much more in the item shop.

For more details, visit the Fortnite blog.

For more anime, manga, videogames and geek news, remember to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: PR