Now on display at the Cinema de Vlugt

New-West – Cinema de Vlugtlan, a short walk from Plein ’40-’45, Burgmeister de Vlugtlan 125, shows the latest movies from Hollywood, Bollywood and the rest of the world. The cozy Café de Vlugt is open every day from 9:00am for a great cup of coffee and a croissant or pastry. The first film starts around 11am and the day ends with screenings around 9pm.

New-West – Cinema de Vlugtlan, a short walk from Plein ’40-’45, Burgmeister de Vlugtlan 125, shows the latest movies from Hollywood, Bollywood and the rest of the world. The cozy Café de Vlugt is open every day from 9:00am for a great cup of coffee and a croissant or pastry. The first film starts around 11am and the day ends with screenings around 9pm.

During the movie, visitors can relax in the comfortable seats of the brand new cinema with a bowl of popcorn or nachos.

The complete film program can be found at: www.cinemadevlugut.nl.

Premiere | From 22 June | compelling |



In the suspenseful action thriller Hypnotic, we see how detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) struggles to get back on the job. Since his daughter’s disappearance, this is the only thing keeping him alive. When he receives a tip about an impending bank heist, he suddenly finds his daughter following him. In the course of his search, he becomes embroiled in an intricate web of crimes that belies reality and forces him to question everything. Who else can he trust?



Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford in Lucasfilm’s IJ5. (Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Premiere | From June 28 | Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny |



After fifteen years, Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary archaeologist in this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise. It is a matter of 1969. An aging Indiana Jones threatens to land him in trouble again. His dissatisfaction with how the US government seeks to defeat the Soviet Union in the space race nearly costs him his job as a teacher. Just when he is about to be sent into forced retirement, he meets an old co-worker’s daughter. Together they must discover a mysterious object called Antikythera. A new adventure unfolds and Indy can’t resist. Meanwhile, an old enemy who has made his way into NASA also resurfaces. It will be another great, global and exciting film.