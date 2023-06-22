Now showing at Cinema de Vlugt

NEW-WEST – Cinema De Vlugt, a short walk from Plein ’40-’45, Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan 125, shows the very latest films from Hollywood, Bollywood and the rest of the world. The cozy Café de Vulgat is open every day from 9:00am for a nice cup of coffee and a croissant or pastry. The first film starts around 11am and the day ends with screenings around 9pm.

During the movie, visitors can relax in the comfortable seats of the brand new cinema with a bowl of popcorn or nachos.

The complete film program can be found here: www.cinemadevlugut.nl.

Premiere | From 22 June | hypnotic |



In the suspenseful action thriller Hypnotic, we see how detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) struggles to get back on the job. Since his daughter’s disappearance, it’s the only thing keeping him going. When he receives a tip about an impending bank heist, he suddenly finds himself the target of his own daughter. In the course of his search, he gets caught in a tangled web of crimes that belies reality and makes him question everything. Who else can he trust?



Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford in Lucasfilm’s IJ5. (Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Premiere | From June 28 | Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny |



After fifteen years, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary archaeologist in this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise. It is a matter of 1969. An aging Indiana Jones threatens to land in trouble again. His dissatisfaction with how the US government seeks to defeat the Soviet Union in the space race almost costs him his job as a teacher. Just when he is about to be sent into forced retirement, he meets the daughter of an old colleague. Together they must discover a mysterious object called the Antikythera. A new adventure presents itself and Indy can’t resist. Meanwhile, an old enemy who used to work at NASA also comes to the fore. This will be another great, global and thrilling movie adventure.