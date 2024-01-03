Now single, Kendall Jenner celebrates 2024 by exposing her nipples in transparent dress

The model took Instagram by storm with a frolic along the beach in an outfit that left little to the imagination.

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to sexy outfits, wearing them on the catwalk, in magazine photoshoots and on social media. So it’s not surprising that she celebrates the arrival of the New Year with an outfit worthy of her reputation, but it still leaves her clients speechless.

In a heavenly location where sand and sea meet, Kendall poses freely in a long transparent butter-colored dress. The dress featured frilly trims, a long asymmetric train in the front and a cutout that showed off Kendall’s full tummy.

We can also glimpse through the sheer fabric the nipples of the model who is wildly enjoying herself in front of the lens. Kendall addresses her subscribers with photos. “The years go by, and they go by faster. All I can ask for is presence and time. Grateful for what has happened, optimistic for what will be. Love the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste even a second. 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence. ,

The young woman was not alone in celebrating this new revolution around the Sun. In the fifth photo of the carousel, Kendall is with her good friend Hailey, who is wearing a long white dress covering her ass.



Instagram/Kendall Jenner

