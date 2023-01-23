now with almost 140 euros discount

More and more users are playing competitively through their PC Gaming, as it is the platform where esports are most widespread. For this reason, gaming monitors have become really in demand in recent years, since they newer models differ from traditional monitors in something that is of crucial importance in a multiplayer game: the hertz.

AOC Monitor AGON AG251FZ – 25″ Full HD, 240Hz, 1ms, TN, FreeSync Premium, 1920×1080, 400 cd/m, D-SUB, DVI, HDMI 2×2.0, Displayport 1×1.2

In the event that we are looking for a gaming monitor whose special feature is a high refresh rate, and which also offers us a good size, we now have the option of purchasing this COC Monitor, which is now discounted on Amazon at a price of 283.59 euros (before 419.00 euros). Therefore, we can get hold of him with a discount of almost 140 euros.

Specifically, it is the AOC AGON AG251FZ, a gaming monitor that has a 25-inch screen diagonal, with Full HD resolution and a 240 Hz refresh ratewhich together with the 1 ms response time will make this model the ideal monitor to play at the highest competitive level, as it will offer us a great advantage in titles such as Overwatch, Call of Duty or Fortnite, among many others.

The device incorporates a base capable of adjust screen height, as well as the viewing angle of it. In terms of connectivity, the device offers HDMI and DisplayPort ports, as well as USB inputs. In addition, it should be noted that it has compatibility with various technologies, such as ADM FreeSync, or Shadow Control of the AOC itselfwhich will serve to illuminate the darkest areas of our games without losing detail.

Super deals available today

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3050Ti/15.6″





Inno3D Geforce RTX 3050 TWIN X2 8GB GDDR6





Philips E Line 242E1GAJ/00 23.8″ LED FullHD 144Hz FreeSync Premium

Image | AOC