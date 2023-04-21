Now you can also earn XP on the islands

Last month Fortnite evolved by receiving the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), a powerful editor that multiplies the possibilities of creating maps and game modes in the game, thanks to the power of Unreal Engine.

The UEFN, which is free to download from the Epic Games Store on PC, is much deeper than the Creative mode “of a lifetime” of Fortnite, hence it has begun to be called Creative Mode 2.0.

But for players, it’s basically the same thing: playing maps, experiences, or “minigames” within Fortnite (you can play Creative 2.0 islands from any platform), so it was strange that XP could not be earned in the same way as on normal Creative maps. Something that is already corrected.

The UEFN islands of Fortnite (Creative Mode 2.0) grant XP the same as the others

In a statement on Fortnite, Epic Games announces that players can now gain experience by playing on islands created in the Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

From now on, the XP that players earn for playing on UEFN islands you will win minute by minuteat a rate similar to what they earn by playing on the islands of the original Creative mode or Battle Royale mode.

This way of earning XP will not be at odds with the Mentions devicewhich will allow creators to offer custom ways for players to earn XP by interacting with their creations, which will be enabled at a later date.

Of course, players should keep in mind that the XP they earn from the UEFN islands will not be automatically added to their account, but rather will “accumulate” and update every hour. That’s why you might not see your XP and think it didn’t count, until it spikes in your next session.

Creative 2.0 mode multiplies the possibilities of Fortnite fun, and now it will also grant the coveted experience to climb the battle pass and unlock the skins. These are the best codes for the creative 2.0 of April.