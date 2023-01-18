Now You Can Earn Bitcoin If You Play Chess on Your Mobile Phone

Seeking to bridge the gap between Web3 and mobile gaming, mobile payments firm Zebedee and mobile gaming studio Viker announced on Wednesday the launch of two new play-to-earn games, Bitcoin Chess and Bitcoin Scratch, a scratch card game. win digital.

Launched in October 2019, Zebedee is a Bitcoin-centric gaming infrastructure company that launches Bitcoin-centric games through its mobile app. Bitcoin Chess and Bitcoin Scratch are the latest in a line of games launched with London-based Viker.

“Implementing rewards with the Zebedee platform is not about making players money, it’s about creating a more interesting and fun experience,” said Dan Beasley, co-founder of Viker, in a press release. “Earning these little rewards just feels great, regardless of whether it’s small amounts that won’t have a material impact on most people’s lives.”

Zebedee says that both Bitcoin Chess and Bitcoin Scratch are now available on iOS and Android.

While the trading price of a single Bitcoin is well into the thousands of dollars, games that allow players to win Bitcoin typically pay out in satoshis, or sats, named after Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto and the smallest denomination. of the coin To cash out, players enter their Zebedee account in the Viker app, where the game takes place, to withdraw their winnings to the Zebedee app.

“However, it is not about large amounts of money, since players earn a few cents per session, which is what makes the concept sustainable,” adds the company.

In July 2022, Zebedee raised an additional $35 million in funding after raising $11 million in Series A funding in September 2021. Zebedee and Viker have already released mobile Solitaire and Sudoku games that give players the opportunity to to earn Bitcoin. That same year, Zebedee launched a private server for the first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, implementing an unofficial Bitcoin integration.

“Essentially, players receive a share of the revenue from the game, which means that Viker splits what they are earning from the game with the player,” Zebedee said in a statement. The company claims that this model creates a more engaging player experience, which leads to better retention and ultimately makes the game more profitable.

“These games have a massive global audience who, for the most part, don’t care about Bitcoin. And we’re not asking them to,” Ben Cousen, Zebedee’s Director of Strategy, said in the statement. “It doesn’t really matter that it’s Bitcoin, except for the fact that what we’re doing is just not technically possible with traditional currency.”

In September, Zebedee partnered with ad-tech startup Slice to implement Bitcoin Lightning Network payments in exchange for viewing ads in the browser after installing the Slice browser extension, a concept popularized by the Brave browser.