Simone Porte Jacquimus managed to conquer the fashion world with her brand. Whereas Jax became really popular after Le Chiquito viral Gone, the brand has much more to offer than that. fashion editors, influencers and celebrities are seen in abundance in the brand’s apparel, but also statement tops and blazers are an essential part of our social media feed,

It has become one of the hottest brands of the moment, with summer items being sought after by fashion lovers around the world. Believe it or not, we’ve got a great selection of items you’ll love 50% off Score, just in time for summer. From Iconic Top to Perfect statement Blazers and the summer dress of your dreams: These are our favorites on sale.

Buy Jacquemus with 50% off: