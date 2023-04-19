Now you can talk to NPCs and enemies!

With AI we have seen in a very short time its potential and its ability to never cease to amaze us. In fact, we have been with ChatGPT for a few months and it has already revolutionized several sectors. From search engines with Bing to being able to do the work of employees in companies. In fact, it is already possible to implement ChatGPT in Minecraft for various functions, among which we can converse with in-game NPCs using the AI.

We are seeing more and more uses for artificial intelligence, demonstrating that it is capable of delivering good results in many different fields. We are no longer just talking about voice assistants that do Google searches for us, but we can ask an AI to write this news story, write a novel for us, the script of a movie or the concept art of a video game. In fact, today and despite being relatively new, we could use AI to create all kinds of content, even programming code. Among all these AI, ChatGPT takes all the fame and with GPT-4 now, OpenAI has further improved its model.

We can chat with Minecraft NPCs and enemies using ChatGPT

We usually associate the ChatGPT AI as something completely separate, where we can perform queries using the web mostly. However, we have already seen several of its implementations and now it could be said that it has arrived in the popular adventure game and construction of pixelated cubes. Yes, it is now possible to use ChatGPT in Minecraft to give the game a number of features that were not possible before. For example, if you ever wondered what it would be like to talk to a villager, a cow or an enderman of Minecraft, now with the AI ChatGPT can.

The Tom’s Hardware article details all the steps to achieve it, starting with this curious form of power talk to NPCs and even enemies like a Creeper

. To make this possible we will need a openai api key, so you will have to pay, although you can subscribe for free and receive a few credits to use. After this, you need Minecraft Java Edition, AT Launcher and the AIMobs modwhere if we combine all this we will have a pretty good result.

And it is that, when talking with the different NPCs and enemies, we will receive personalized responses. talk to uno zombie will make us see his interest in eating the brainsa axolotl who will want to return to the ocean or a horse who is willing to be your adventure partner as long as you treat him well.

Also chat with the AI ​​and ask questions in-game

While it’s fun to use AIMobs and the ChatGPT AI to talk to Minecraft NPCs and enemies, we can put it to another use as well. Basically it would be to activate the standard mode of ChatGPT in Minecraft. Instead of using AIMobs we would use MCChatGPTwhich provides a in-game ChatGPT interface. Here we will not have to go looking for NPCs and ask them what we want, rather we will have the AI ​​inside Minecraft.

So, the game will be as we remember it, but we will be able to use commands ingame chat to be able to talk to the AI ​​ChatGPT. For example, you can ask about your character in Minecraft and the world you are in, with different variations. Using the command /setcontextlevel [0-3]we can make it give us information of this type, being greater the higher the number, although in level 3 will ask us for 1000 tokens.