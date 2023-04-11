NRG CEO confirms CLG acquisition

NRG CEO Andy Miller has confirmed via Twitter that his organization has acquired Counter Logic Gaming (CLG).

The move will see NRG return to the League of Legends Championship Series, (LCS) becoming a team that competes in one of the major League Esports regions once again.

In the video announcement, Miller said: “We are very excited to announce that we are back in League of Legends.

“So after many years away, after being relegated, trying to figure it all out, and a whole bunch of years, we scratched our way back and here we are.”

Miller reassured current CLG fans: “We keep the infrastructure of the League intact. The LCS League team, the Academy teams, all the coaches, the analysts, everyone down to Chef Phil.”

Speaking about the organization’s change of identity, Miller said: “There are definitely changes in the CLG organization and we appreciate everyone who, over the years, has put their blood, sweat and tears into the organization to get it to the point where it can now become a part of NRG.

“Moving forward, we’re going to continue our playful brand, sort of in the image of my co-founder there, Shaquille O’Neal, the World’s Greatest Kid, that’s the way we see ourselves.

“But we want to win, we hate losing almost more than we like winning.”

The acquisition has meant that Greg Kim, the current head of CLG, will no longer lead the organization.

In an announcement via her Twitter, Kim said: “It’s a rare It’s a privilege to receive the keys to a storied organization like CLG, and even rarer to be the manager of a fandom as passionate and loyal as the Faithful.

“I will always be grateful to those who trusted me to be a custodian of this incredible team.”

About League specifically, he continued: “We rebuilt our League of Legends program and watched our fans come out of hiding as we climbed to top four status.

“We hosted activations every day when Worlds was on our doorstep in New York.”

Kim spoke about the state he is leaving CLG in, saying: “Our League of Legends program continues the legacy of everything built in the last decade, and I know this group of coaches and players has what it takes to win the LCS.”

CLG League of Legends teams will be renamed to NRG pending Riot Games approval.