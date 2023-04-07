NRG Esports buys CLG and the LCS says goodbye to a historic club

After a few days of rumors, electronic sports have already appreciated the confirmation of a farewell. The ‘Dean’ of the North American League of Legends has put an end not only to his career within the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), if not to its existence as a club. NRG Esports has confirmed with a official statement of its CEO, Andy Miller, the purchase of CLG. Despite the fact that there are still no concrete dates on the change of clubs, the LCS says goodbye to one of the two clubs that are rumored to be in the exit trap due to their financial situation.

CLG’s departure from the LCS began to gain momentum on April 4 with a leak from Travis Gafford. The content creator not only revealed the departure of the highest North American competition, but also its disappearance as a brand. Given this information, the Madison Square Garden Company -owner of Counter Logic Gaming- only confirmed that in the future there would be changes within the structure of the club. However, finally these modifications were the confirmation of the purchase of NRG Esports. However, it should be noted that now The Madison Square Garden Company is one of the main shareholders of NRG along with other figures such as former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal.

A quick message from NRG CEO Andy Miller We have some exciting things planned, and will be answering more questions in the coming week. pic.twitter.com/oODiBSAetz — NRG League (@NRGLeague) April 6, 2023

At the moment it is unknown when the NRG name will arrive in the LCS since the transition must be approved by Riot Games. However, once the developer gives the go-ahead, the Counter Logic Gaming brand will disappear for NRG Esports. In the statement, Miller has stated that the organization will try to maintain most aspects of the CLG project. In other words, the club wants the infrastructure of the League of Legends section – the first team, the academies, the coaches and analysts – to remain the same.

The departure of CLG has had a great impact among fans, since it was the oldest club in the LCS. The league has made a official statement confirming the arrival of NRG, where he has also dedicated a few words to the North American ‘Dean’. «As one of the founders of the North American LCS in 2013, Counter Logic Gaming is an essential part of our history over the past decade, an organization whose impact on North American esports cannot be erased.“, the competition has stated. To honor the club, NRG Esports will wear blue in the future within the Riot MOBA.

The legacy of CLG and the return of NRG

CLG’s goodbye marks the end of one of the clubs that has made the most contributions to the North American League of Legends. The organization says goodbye with two championship titles and three participations in worlds. The two trophies came back to back in the Summer Split of 2015 and the Spring Split of 2016, both against TSM in the final. At an international level, Counter Logic Gaming stood out by reaching the final of the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2016. In the World Cups, he only made it past the group stage of the first edition, but he left memorable moments such as the victory against ROX Tigers in the sixth season.

The purchase of NRG Esports implies the return of a club that only spent one year in the LCS. NRG reached the top North American competition in 2016 and left at the end of that same year. The organization descended to the Challenger Series -the second division of the moment- so as not to return for sporting merits. In his brief ‘first time’ he had figures like Jung Eon-young «Impact“or Lee Chang-seok”GBM«. After being part of VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), now NRG is back in the great title of Riot Games.

