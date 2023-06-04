NS: Train passengers from Amsterdam must use other means of transport

amsterdam

NS calls on train passengers in and around Amsterdam to arrange other transport on Sunday evening. According to the rail operator, it is highly uncertain whether trains will still run due to the fault which started late in the afternoon and was resolved for a short time. A spokesperson says that now people should not come to the stations.

“We ask passengers to arrange alternate transport themselves. For example through #trainpooling. Of course money back scheme is applicable in case of delay and NS will also deal with additional costs appropriately,” NS he said.

“This afternoon, ProRail encountered a fault at the Amsterdam traffic control post. It appears to have been resolved around 8pm. Unfortunately, this turned out not to be the case, which means no train traffic yet and is not possible from Amsterdam and the surrounding stations,” said NS. on your website.

Concert organizer MOJO has also called on visitors who arrived in Amsterdam by train on Sunday to find other transportation to the Harry Styles concert, among other things. The Johan Cruyff Arena reports that those who do not have transportation can go to the Ziggo Dome for temporary shelter.

According to MOJO, there are enough parking lots in the area to take visitors. “Park the car and meet each other at the meeting point next to AFAS Live, so you don’t miss each other.” AFAS Live has a tent where telephone chargers are available.