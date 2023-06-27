Nude Scene Kissing With Jennifer Lawrence And Liam Hemsworth On ‘No Hard Feelings’ | movie

movieOscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (32) strips off in her new film ‘No Hard Feelings’. Lawrence plays Maddie, a woman who is paid to have a date with the son of a wealthy couple. But he says he didn’t find the nude scene a problem at all.

Lawrence stars in her new film, No Hard Feelings, opposite Andrew Barth Feldman. During one scene, we see her naked on the beach. Those recordings reportedly went very smoothly. “Everyone in my life and on my team asked, ‘Are you sure?’, but I didn’t even think about it. It was hilarious to me,” Lawrence says with a laugh.

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman. ©AFP



sexual humor

The shooting of the beach scene took one day. The actress said, “The actors had to practice a lot for the preparation.” Despite the sexual humor and provocative scenes, the actors felt safe on set, as confirmed by Feldman. “We laugh a lot at whatever situation our characters find themselves in. It didn’t feel awkward or unsafe at all. On the contrary, it was a very professional environment. The sex comedy opened in cinemas on 23 June and grossed just under 6 million euros on its opening day.

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in ‘No Hard Feelings’. © AP



kiss with liam hemsworth

Jennifer Lawrence also opened up about her kiss with Liam Hemsworth. On the American talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she vehemently denied that she kissed Hemsworth when he was in a relationship with Miley Cyrus. Cohen told Lawrence that there were rumors of an alleged affair between the actress and Hemsworth shortly after the release of the music video for Cyrus’ breakup song “Flowers”. “There’s no truth to that,” says Lawrence. “Absolute bullshit. We all know Liam and I kissed once. It was years after they broke up.” That kiss in 2015 Hemsworth and Cyrus split in 2013. The couple reunited in 2016, but split again in 2019.

Jennifer Lawrence. ©AFP

