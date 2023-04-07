Nuevo León headquarters of esports tournament; Jüsto presents egg brand

Nuevo León esports tournament venue

Nuevo León, Monterrey, will be headquarters of one of the most recognized esports competitions worldwidethe AMERICAN RMR CSGO PARIS 2023. This event will be supported by ACE, a Vívaro company and its subsidiaries, which will make it possible for it to be carried out and broadcast to almost 20 million viewers on five continents.

“ACE has a long history of hosting world-class esports events and tournaments in North and South America, and will offer teams from the Americas the opportunity to play on the biggest stage in esports,” Andrew said. Haworth, Director of Production and Operations at BLAST.TV.

Rooms and lounges of the Safi Metropolitan Hotel in San Pedro Garza García Host 16 Elite Counter-Strike Teamswho will look for one of the five tickets assigned to the representatives of America, which will take them to the World Cup that will take place in Paris, France, in May.

Jüsto presents egg brand

Just from the hand of the organization Humane Society International presents its brand of cage-free white eggswhich from this Easter week you can get from their app and the best thing is they come full of discounts for all users of the Mexican startup.

For her part, Ana Paula Franco, Global Lead of Impact at Jüsto, pointed out “Since the creation of Jüsto, we have set ourselves a clear conviction: to be fair to people, to the planet and to all beings that inhabit it. The launch of our brand cage-free eggs is the first step to be the leaders in animal welfare and continue building the path of our goal for 2030, which is that the proteins sold in our portfolio are obtained in a sustainable way”.

FEMSA is committed to educating children in La Mojana Colombia

FEMSA, Ayuda en Acción and aeiouTU join forces for the project “Improving the quality of initial education in La Mojana Sucreña” for the municipalities of Guaranda and Majagual in Colombia, with this initiative they seek to improve the quality of initial education and strengthen protective environments for children.

For her part, Giselle Serrano, Ayuda en Acción Caribbean Regional Coordinator, assured “From the project, Ayuda en Acción identified opportunities for community transformation and continues to work to take care of the crops carried out to improve the quality of early childhood education, as well as as in child protective environments. For this, it is weaving alliances for the construction of common commitments that define a journey of citizenship and an advocacy strategy.

In order to assess the progress of the project, these organizations They will meet with key players in the region to address new challenges and opportunities for 2023.

Costa Mujeres stood out as a strategic destination in the Mexican Caribbean

The Costa Mujeres Hotel Association participated in the 47th edition of the Tianguis Turístico México 2023, which took place from March 26 to 29 in Mexico City. The Tianguis Turístico is a consolidated national and international event, in which the main exhibitors of the Mexican tourism industry and buyers from various countries of the world interact.

The Costa Mujeres Hotel Association attended 58 business appointments with wholesale and retail agentsdirectors of institutions and tourism companies, interested in the Costa Mujeres destination, which is already seen as one of the best tourist destinations in the Caribbean.

Ramón Roselló, Director of the Costa Mujeres Hotel Association, pointed out “Our participation as an Association in the Tourist Tianguis consisted of promoting Costa Mujeres, the new tourist destination in the Mexican Caribbean. We are very satisfied, since we met the objectives of making known the extraordinary hotel tourism offer that this area offers, as well as generating and strengthening institutional ties with commercial partners, business representatives and authorities of the sector”.