Nuevo León promotes investment in e-sports in Monterrey

E-sports in Monterrey, Nuevo León

In addition to Vívaro Media, Vívaro Digital, Vívaro Video and Vívaro Properties, the Neolian company is now committed to the creation of Vívaro Gaming, because after the acquisition of Liga ACE, one of the largest gaming communities in Latin America, they create Vívaro Gaming, the company he wants to take advantage of all the knowledge of the league to promote e-sports.

In an exclusive interview with Gustavo M. de la Garza Flores, he tells about the decision to venture into this sector.

“We knew we had to be in the industry, but we didn’t know how, with the acquisition of ACE we found an ally in reading the market opportunities, which initially outlined how the creation of arenas had to be refocused due to the coronavirus pandemic. 2020. Bringing as a result the migration to digital formats that could also be used by the fiber optic network and the knowledge of other areas of Vívaro to have similar and even better productions than those made in Europe or Asia ”he mentions.

Gustavo de la Garza, Andre Haworth, Emmanuel Loo, Gustavo de la Garza Jr. and Octavio Echegaray at the tournament presentation.

(Photo: Fernando Peñaloza)



Despite the fact that Vívaro knows the potential of the gaming world, for the company it still represents an investment for the future, by strengthening the decisions that allow it to consolidate itself as a leader in the sector and that in the future it can be part of the growth of the company, which for this year it is expected to be 18% compared to last year, according to Vívaro.

Vívaro Gaming: first tournament in Mexico

At the beginning of the year, ACE/Vívaro Gaming announced the production of the Valorant Challengers tournament in conjunction with Riot Games and now they have developed in Monterrey the qualifiers for one of the most played and viewed games around the world: Counter Strike Global Offensive.

These qualifiers by region called RMR, in this case for America, are the preamble to the world tournament in Paris that expects more than 19 million viewers, to see which of the 16 participants from the region has the place in the world cup.

This tournament held in the San Pedro area, in Monterrey, has a level of technical and logistical complexity that is little known by the traditional industry, and which is reduced daily to the transmission of what happens on 10 computer screens.

However, to list some of the challenges, each of the teams of five players each need training spaces with standardized Gamer PCs, that is, with 13th generation Intel processors and Nvidia 4080 graphics cards, which means more than 100 high-end computers installed in hotel rooms.

In addition, since the broadcast of the tournament is carried out from Copenhagen by Blast.tv, the company with the production and transmission rights of CS:GO, it needs connections and private networks to privilege the bandwidth and the low latency necessary in these tournaments without compromising global broadcasting.

Additionally, the tournament rooms require four simultaneous broadcasts, with independent commentators in English and Spanish, a clean broadcast for broadcasts in other languages, all this for four continuous days until the region’s champion is known.

These efforts, in addition to requiring large investments, require specific technical and infrastructure capacities. Managing these tournaments not only implies the complexity of transmission and logistics of traditional sports, but also adds the specific difficulties of connection and telecommunications infrastructure, hence there are few areas that can afford to have events of this magnitude.