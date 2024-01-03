Number 1 of MIR 2024 for the ‘historic’ Noelia Garcia

It’s already a reality, Noelia Garcia is the MIR 2024 exam number, The Health Ministry has made the provisional results of testing official in record time, just a day after the final answers were released. Bachelor of Medicine from the Autonomous University of Madrid Ultimately a total of 190 correct answers were obtained, which stands at 187 NET after subtracting errors, which means an overall 95 percent correctness of the exam, higher than the figure that its own preparation academy had already estimated when they rated it as MIR’s potential with a 185 NET. Was placed as “number 1”. … Noelia has assured in statements medical writing that he is “very proud” of the result and that at the moment, Doubts between the specialties of dermatology and endocrinology and nutritionYour two favorite options.

Number 1, who has prepared at the MIR Asturias Academy, emphasizes that she has obtained an “almost perfect” exam with a net score of 187. Thus, it is sanctified as The best MIR test of the 21st century that counts, till date, with 179.33 nett. Noelia chose the completely online MIR preparation method and assures that she has “trained herself” on most of the process.

Moreover, the candidate himself, already established as number 1, is not yet clear about his specialty Derma and Endocrino are your “winning horses” Because he likes “both equally”: “This is what I like most to study and see in clinical practice, I imagine working on it for years and This is combined with a fairly good quality of life“, he indicates. The decision he has made is that he wants to stay in Madrid and is considering one of his options University Hospital of La Paz, Ramon y Cajal or Infanta Sofia Like your favorite destinations.

After the process of challenges, in which Health has canceled a total of 5 questions from the MIR examNoelia Garcia has seen her NET score increase by two points, from 185 to 187 correct answers on the exam, which she has finally achieved, Broke all the records till date,

mir 2024 provisional result

Health has published provisional results of MIR and the rest of the tests special health training (FSE) which were held on 20 January. The documents provided by the department also show cut-off marks for different specifications, as well as claim models and correction factors. In case of Medicine, the cut-off marks have been updated, which is 115.Two points higher than in 2023, when it was set at 113.

As stated in the report containing the provisional list of results of FSE 2024, the average of The best 10 percent score for MIR practice is at 461.3 pointsWith a test correction factor of 0.19510080208. This data improves the last call’s average, which was 452.3 points.

Now, health has opened Exam Claim Deadline, Establishes a four business day period for filing claims to induce, allege and cure defects between 9:00:00 AM on February 8 and 5:00:00 PM on February 13, 2024 Has been done. Providing necessary documentation where appropriate.

How did you know you were going to be number 1?

“I chose to prepare for the test in the format from home, I was clear from the beginning. I knew that I was not going to stay in one place during the entire preparation for MIR 2024 as I had spent the summer Alicante, and the rest in Madrid. I don’t like to waste time commuting. And the headquarters in both cities caught me far from home,” the No. 1 himself said in a live interview with his training academy on Instagram.

Noelia entered her answer template on her academy’s platform to estimate her provisional result and, as per the Health Ministry’s provisional answer sheet, she received a Estimated Provisional Result of 185 NET, A figure which is an absolute record in MIR examination. A true achievement since the threshold of 180 has never been reached since the beginning of the century and there is no doubt that it has already Best MIR test in recent history Of testing for doctors.





