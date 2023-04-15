number of influential black personalities has declined

The American magazine “Time” released the list of the most influential people in the world in 2023. However, the list of influential black personalities decreased this year, compared to the year 2022. So, there were 21 nominees, against 23 last year.

Thus, among the 100 most influential people, listed by the magazine, are artists, innovators, “titans”, leaders, icons and pioneers. Soon, in the artists category, stand out Michael B. Jordan, current success in theaters with Creed III. Zoe Saldaña, actress who is in four of the six highest grossing films: “Avatar” (2009), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and “Avatar: The Path of Water” (2022).

Grammy Award winner for best performance, Doja Cat, made the iconic selection. The winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022), Angela Bassett was consecrated in the titan category, considered by the magazine to be a reference in their areas. Thus, in the same category is the winner of the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song of the Year, Beyoncé.

Finally, the innovators division had the football player, runner-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Kylian Mbappé.

Michael B Jordan Zoe Saldaña Simone Leigh suzan-lori parks El Anatsui Steve Lacy Brittney Griner Rowvaughn Wells Tracie D Hall Imara Jones doja cat Elizabeth Maruma Mrema Ball Ahmed Tinubu Angela Bassett Beyonce Kylian Mbappe Monica Simpson Wanjira Mathai Jerrod Carmichael Catherine ColemanFlowers Dimie Ogoina

List 2022

Remember which were the black personalities that made the 2022 list. The singer and winner of the Golden Globe Award 2023 for best actress in a series, for “Euphoria”, Zendaya and elected by Forbes magazine as the richest woman in the world in the business of entertainment, Oprah Winfrey, appeared among the prestigious ones.

Brunson farm Faith Ringgold Ariana Debose Jazmine Sullivan michael r. jackson zendaya Derrick Palmer And Chris Smalls Timnit Gebru Francis Kéré Oprah Winfrey Elizabeth Alexander Mia Mottley Ketanji Brown Jackson Samia Suluhu Hassan Abiyah Ahmed Letitia James Mary J. Blige Issa Rae jon batiste Nadine Smith Candace Parker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson Gregory L. Robinson

But the number of influential black personalities also decreased between 2021 and 2022. Thus, in 2021 there were 32 influential people and in 2022 it reduced to 23.

Also read: 32 black personalities are on the list of the 100 most influential people of 2021, according to time magazine



Post Views:

4