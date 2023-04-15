number of influential black personalities has declined

The American magazine “Time” released the list of the most influential people in the world in 2023. However, the list of influential black personalities decreased this year, compared to the year 2022. So, there were 21 nominees, against 23 last year.

Thus, among the 100 most influential people, listed by the magazine, are artists, innovators, “titans”, leaders, icons and pioneers. Soon, in the artists category, stand out Michael B. Jordan, current success in theaters with Creed III. Zoe Saldaña, actress who is in four of the six highest grossing films: “Avatar” (2009), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and “Avatar: The Path of Water” (2022).

Grammy Award winner for best performance, Doja Cat, made the iconic selection. The winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022), Angela Bassett was consecrated in the titan category, considered by the magazine to be a reference in their areas. Thus, in the same category is the winner of the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song of the Year, Beyoncé.

Finally, the innovators division had the football player, runner-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Kylian Mbappé.

  1. Michael B Jordan
  2. Zoe Saldaña
  3. Simone Leigh
  4. suzan-lori parks
  5. El Anatsui
  6. Steve Lacy
  7. Brittney Griner
  8. Rowvaughn Wells
  9. Tracie D Hall
  10. Imara Jones
  11. doja cat
  12. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema
  13. Ball Ahmed Tinubu
  14. Angela Bassett
  15. Beyonce
  16. Kylian Mbappe
  17. Monica Simpson
  18. Wanjira Mathai
  19. Jerrod Carmichael
  20. Catherine ColemanFlowers
  21. Dimie Ogoina

List 2022

Remember which were the black personalities that made the 2022 list. The singer and winner of the Golden Globe Award 2023 for best actress in a series, for “Euphoria”, Zendaya and elected by Forbes magazine as the richest woman in the world in the business of entertainment, Oprah Winfrey, appeared among the prestigious ones.

  1. Brunson farm
  2. Faith Ringgold
  3. Ariana Debose
  4. Jazmine Sullivan
  5. michael r. jackson
  6. zendaya
  7. Derrick Palmer And Chris Smalls
  8. Timnit Gebru
  9. Francis Kéré
  10. Oprah Winfrey
  11. Elizabeth Alexander
  12. Mia Mottley
  13. Ketanji Brown Jackson
  14. Samia Suluhu Hassan
  15. Abiyah Ahmed
  16. Letitia James
  17. Mary J. Blige
  18. Issa Rae
  19. jon batiste
  20. Nadine Smith
  21. Candace Parker
  22. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
  23. Gregory L. Robinson

But the number of influential black personalities also decreased between 2021 and 2022. Thus, in 2021 there were 32 influential people and in 2022 it reduced to 23.

Also read: 32 black personalities are on the list of the 100 most influential people of 2021, according to time magazine


