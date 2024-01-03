Nusantara, the world’s youngest capital that doesn’t exist yet

Nusantara under construction. Photo by Firdous Vajdi/Anadolu via Getty Images (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Nusantara This does not appear on any map. Not yet, but it will happen. It is better for those who have seen fit to build it from scratch, in the middle of a tropical forest, one of the largest in the world, where the limitations of large construction and some megahighways can already be felt. Is. it worths? Its construction is estimated to cost the Indonesian government approximately $34 billion. A true millionaire and great warrior. When it is fully built, around the year 2045, it will be the world’s newest and youngest administrative capital. To replace the ill-fated Jakarta, It is expected that, from the first half of 2024, some government institutions will begin their relocation to this elusive place where the hopes of the highest sectors of the Asian country rest.

Its name means ‘archipelago’. It was chosen from just over 80 options, but it was Nusantara that stood above the rest. This is because it perfectly represents the ‘river’ personality of Indonesia, a nation Made up of approximately 17 thousand islands, numbers up, numbers down. Little is still known about what Indonesia’s future capital will look like beyond a ‘marketing’ video released by the government of Presidents Joko-Jokowi-Widodo in early 2022. In this utterly delightful audiovisual document and, until proven otherwise, imaginary (it was created by computer) a dream city is outlined where avant-garde buildings merge with vast green spaces , which are surrounded by canals and overpasses that connect districts and dreams. A modern city like few others whose principle is to be “resilient and sustainable” to face the challenges of climate change. That is utopia.

Jakarta, located in the center of Java island, is sinking rapidly at an average rate of 7.5 centimeters per year. It is already located 40% below sea level Firstly, due to the destructive policy of large-scale exploitation of groundwater, which has progressively reduced the quality of the soil and its thickness. To this we must also add the devastating effects of global warming at unprecedented speed and intensity. So there is an urgent need to ‘move’ Jakarta to Nusantara and, with that, it is something else Over 11.1 million inhabitants Which is gathered in the peaceful capital of the country.

Nusantara, an unbuilt capital whose journey begins with controversy

This unprecedented city, located in the hitherto intact jungle of Kalimantan, now filled with heavy machinery, will be one of the 2,600 square kilometers area, An area like Tokyo, the capital of Japan. Problem? One of them, at least, is that people already live in this rainforest. less than 20,000 persons, belonging to 21 indigenous groups Those who have suffered from the attacks of an insatiable policy, as various international organizations working in the region warn, have not trusted them with their imminent deployment.

The Nusantara megaproject threatens the existence of indigenous communities who have lived since time immemorial in the same place where the future Indonesian capital is now being built. Borneo Island, which are divided into three countries: Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. The deployment of the metropolis would mean not only the anticipated resettlement of these communities, but also the plundering of part of their domains, as well as the loss of their traditional way of subsistence, devoted mainly to small, very small agriculture and livestock. Is. , , scale.

The Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (AMAN), an organization composed of indigenous groups of the region since 1992, has already documented that, at a minimum, 13 customary lands managed Representatives of these peoples are located within the boundaries where the Indonesian government wishes to establish Nusantara. Many years remain to be able to verify the result of imagining this strange creature, a product of extreme ambition and the closest thing to a pharaonic dream. The only certainty at this point in the game is that construction has already begun with the brawl.

