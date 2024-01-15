Nutraceuticals 2024 Drives the Latest Innovations for Wellness and Holistic Health

Nutraceuticals Europe Summit & Expo The latest innovations and solutions from a 100% innovative sector will be introduced to the market that transform well-being and comprehensive health by taking the best of what nature has to offer us.

Many of these launches will be integrated into the region’Premium material’ of nutraceuticals, which brings together some of the most relevant innovations presented at the show organized by Feria Valencia and which will be held Next March 6 and 7 at the Barcelona International Convention Centre.

An example of this would be firm proposals Euromed Pure – Hydro Process, which will present various innovations related to natural extracts in this space, such as the patented extract of fig fruit that stabilizes blood sugar levels, olive extract standardized in a powerful antioxidant polyphenol, prebiotic with the ability to promote wellness An artichoke extract, a cucumber extract clinically studied for promoting joint health or an innovative lemon extract standardized in eriocitrin with cardiometabolic, vascular and cognitive applications. Among the wide range of innovations of this firm, this one will also stand out ‘Premium Materials’ area A standardized extract from spinach leaves that provides strength and muscle quality, as well as a revolutionary pomegranate extract with multiple health applications such as nutritional cosmetics, cardiovascular or intestinal health.

Apart from this, the proposal of the firm will also come out vacationer Its new technology centers around hiding flavors in gummies, a problem the nutraceutical industry often faces. as well as company trades This location will showcase its new protein drink with neutral flavors as well as signature Alesco With its innovative magnesium oxide or Sabinsa Which promises to revolutionize the market with a new product based on curcumin and is the only product of this type approved by EFSA for the European market and which allows manufacturers to formulate in smaller doses.

On the other hand, gelita Will also propose its new protein relevant to athletes, a formula of specific bioactive collagen peptides that improve sports performance, endurance and energy metabolism; while the company abyss Will propose a new natural bioactive ingredient that soothes the skin and mind of people with sensitive and/or atopic-prone skin.

for its part, deretic Will propose two olive extracts with different formulations and anti-inflammatory properties and, within this area, ‘premium substances’ Inobio On the one hand, it is also betting on its new inventions made from liposomal iron, and on the other hand, on a new substance made from a high content of pine extract and vitamin D3. GivaudanFor its part, it will stand out in this field with a new ingredient that contains vitamins A and C as well as zinc from natural sources such as carrot and acerola powder and which contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system.

Continuing the innovations shown in the ‘Premium Materials’ sector, it is proposed to Azaleas With a new product that contains a combination of two natural products of plant origin that improve memory and cognitive health. Also Rhodiola rosea extract which offers signature skyherb And it helps the body to adapt and overcome physical and mental stress as well as two of the firm’s offerings bionapOn the one hand, a standardized powdered extract obtained from the juice of a unique variety of blood orange and on the other hand, a powdered extract obtained from Opuntia cladodes juice and which acts as a prebiotic agent.

Finally, they will also highlight the proposals for pb laner With its new range of premium fish collagen peptides as well as the firm’s two new probiotic and prebiotic products Kyojin Probiotic and the firm’s new encapsulated source of low-odor calcium butyrate. dysprochyma And it is beneficial for strength, health and gastrointestinal integrity.