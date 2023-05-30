NVIDIA ACE for games, ULMB 2 display, reflex games and more DLSS games! – that’s gaming

42

Computex’s annual trek to Taipei is just around the corner and NVIDIA has plenty of gaming news making its way there. NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang opened Computex 2023 with a keynote speech on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 11:00 am Taipei time (5:00 am CEST on Monday, May 29, 2023).

Here’s a summary of our Computex gaming news:

NVIDIA ACE for Games Brings Virtual Characters to Life with Generative AI

The NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for games, announced at the Computex 2023 keynote, is a custom AI model foundry service aimed at adding intelligence to non-player characters (NPCs) through AI-powered interactions in natural environments. Games have to change. Language. Developers of middleware, tools, and games can use ACE for Games to build custom AI models for speech, interaction, and animation, and embed them in their software and games.

Citation:

“Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize player interactivity with game characters and dramatically increase immersion in games. Based on its expertise in AI and decades of experience working with game developers, Nvidia is at the forefront of using generative AI in games.

John Spitzer, developer and vice president of Display Technology at NVIDIA.

“With NVIDIA ACE for Games, Convoy’s appliance AI can achieve the latency and quality needed to make AI non-playable characters available to almost any developer in a cost-effective manner.”

Purnendu Mukherjee, Founder and CEO, Convay

Entering the Generative AI Era

Generative AI – like ACE for Games, ChatGPT, Adobe Firefly and even DLSS 3 frame generation – is everywhere. GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX GPUs are ready with 4th generation Tensor Cores.

Soon NVIDIA will introduce new Max-Q low-power inference for AI-only workloads on RTX laptops and mobile workstations – including new ultraportable, high-performance 14-inch models. Optimizing Tensor Core performance extends battery life while reducing GPU power consumption while keeping the system cool and cool. The GPU can dynamically scale for maximum AI performance when the workload demands it.

And partners from Microsoft to Adobe and OEMs are right behind NVIDIA.

Citation:

“AI will be the biggest driver of innovation for Windows customers in the years ahead. By working with NVIDIA on hardware and software optimization, we equip developers with a transformative, powerful, easy-to-deploy experience.

Pavan Davuluri, vice president of Windows Silicon and Systems Integration at Microsoft

“AI, machine learning, and deep learning are powering all Adobe applications and driving the future of creativity. Working with NVIDIA, we are constantly optimizing the performance of AI models to give our Windows users the best possible experience on RTX GPUs.

Eli Greenfield, CTO Digital Media at Adobe

“Our Nvidia RTX GPU PCs are enabling a transformative wave of Generative AI for better everyday user experiences across PCs to save time, create content, get work done, gaming and more.”

Daryl Kromer, vice president and chief technology officer of PC and smart devices at Lenovo

“Generative AI is transformative and a catalyst for future innovation across all industries. Together, HP and NVIDIA are equipping developers with the incredible performance, mobility and reliability needed to run accelerated AI models today, driving a new era of AI.

Jim Nottingham, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Jade by HP

G-Sync Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 is available now

Since 2015, Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB) has been providing added motion clarity for competitive gamers. At Computex, NVIDIA launched G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 (ULMB 2), with effective motion clarity in excess of 1000 Hz for the best motion blur for competitive gamers. Compared to the original, the ULMB 2 offers full refresh rate backlight strobing, nearly 2x higher brightness, and virtually no crosstalk.

ULMB 2 is now available free of charge for enabled monitors via a one-click firmware update!

DLSS momentum continues with more games

DLSS adoption is growing at a phenomenal rate, and after passing 250 supported, released games and apps in January, DLSS game support has now passed 300, five months later!

Diablo IV officially launched on June 6th with DLSS 3, although Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition buyers can start playing up to four days earlier. DLSS 3 helps gamers multiply performance by an average of 2.5X at 4K with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and play at over 170 frames per second at 2560 x 1440 on the GeForce RTX 4070. Read our full Diablo IV launch article.

DLSS gaming updates from Computex this week include:

Diablo IV (June 6 with DLSS 3 and Reflex)

system shock (Available today with DLSS 2)

Honor of Kings: World (at the time of DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing launch)

ash echoes (at the time of DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing launch)

legend of ymir (at the time of DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing launch)

Party Animal (DLSS 2 and repackaged at launch)

Diablo IV and other new games are more responsive with NVIDIA Reflex

NVIDIA Reflex is essential in games, reducing system latency so actions are faster, giving gamers an edge in multiplayer matches, and making single-player titles more responsive and fun.

Here are the most recent reflex games:

red fall (now available with Reflex and DLSS 3)

return(Now available with Reflex and DLSS 3) Reduces Reflex latency by up to 52%.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ (now available with Reflex, DLSS 3 and DLAA). Reduces reflex latency by up to 56%.

Diablo IV (Launching June 6 with Reflex and DLSS 3) Reflex reduces latency by up to 67%.

Metal: Hellsinger (Update soon with Reflex) Reduces Reflex latency by 27%.

Reflex is available in many single-player games, with the most popular being multiplayer and esports games, supported on GeForce graphics cards dating back to the 900 series, and can be enabled with just a single click. NVIDIA Reflex is now used by over 50 million players per month, is available in 9 of the top 10 competitive shooters, including counter strike 2 betaAnd activated by 90% of GeForce gamers across 70+ supported titles.

New Game Ready Driver Released for Diablo IV and System Shock

Today NVIDIA released a new GeForce Game Ready driver for the much anticipated, highly anticipated Diablo IVWhich launches on June 6th with support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on the first day.

And we are also game ready for the advanced remake of DLSS 2 system shock,

About Game Ready Drivers

GeForce Game Ready drivers deliver the best experience for your favorite games because they’ve been collaboratively fine-tuned with developers and extensively tested on thousands of desktop and laptop hardware configurations for maximum performance and reliability.

NVIDIA’s Game Ready driver program was built from the ground up as a way to deliver the best possible gaming experience. The program coordinates with game developers and ensures a regular exchange of pre-release builds and drivers. We work together to find optimizations and bug fixes, and to ensure that both games and Game Ready drivers deliver the highest quality and performance at launch.

