NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card

NVIDIA has announced the launch of the new GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. It will be available in Spain from April 13 and will make all the advantages of the Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS 3 upscaling technology available to gamers at a low price. from €669.

With this GPU, users pYou will be able to play the latest releases with settings maxed out at 1440p. They will also be able to broadcast on YouTube and Twitch and create content faster thanks to RTX acceleration and artificial intelligence tools.

This is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

The GeForce RTX 4070 takes advantage of the NVIDIA RTX platform, which includes NVIDIA DLSS 3, NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA Game Ready drivers, NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution, and other tools. With the help of DLSS 3, the card is 1.7 times faster than the RTX 3070 Ti with DLSS 2. It is also, on average, 20% faster in video games, and they reduce their energy consumption by 23%.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards will be available from April 13 in its Founders Edition version as well as in versions customized by different manufacturers. Those models will include overclocked models, assembled by different brands, including ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and ZOTAC.

NVIDIA celebrates the launch of the RTX 4070 with offers

With the release of the RTX 4070, NVIDIA has introduced a new bundle offering the Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass for the purchase of an RTX 4000 graphics card, or a desktop computer equipped with one. Users who purchase a GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, or RTX 4070 between now and May 8, 2023 will receive the Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass plus 1,000 in-game coins, all worth $40. .

NVIDIA has taken advantage of the publication of these news to announce that NVIDIA Remix, the tool that helps remaster classic games with DirectX 8 and 9. It allows them to add modern RTX technologies like path tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, and AI-enhanced textures. It is open source and already available. RTX Remix is ​​part of the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem and has been used to remaster games like Portal with RTX.

Finally, NVIDIA has announced the compatibility of Counter Strike 2 with NVIDIA Reflex, the technology that allows us to reduce the response time in our equipment and that is already available in 9 of the 10 most popular shooters: Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Destiny 2, Escape from Tarkov, Fortnite, Overwatch 2, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Valorant.