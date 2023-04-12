NVIDIA Announces the Launch of the GeForce RTX 4070 GPU – Zona MMORPG

NVIDIA has announced the launch of the new GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which will be available in Spain from April 13 and will make all the advantages of the Ada Lovelace architecture and the revolutionary DLSS 3 available to gamers starting at €669. With this GPU, users will be able to play the latest releases at maximum settings at 1440p, as well as stream and create content faster thanks to RTX acceleration and AI-powered tools.

The GeForce RTX 4070 takes advantage of the NVIDIA RTX platform, which includes NVIDIA DLSS 3, NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA Game Ready drivers, NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution, and other tools. The GeForce RTX 4070 with DLSS 3 is 1.7 times faster than the RTX 3070 Ti with DLSS 2. It is also, on average, 20% faster in games, reducing its power consumption by 23%.

GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards will be available from April 13 in its Founders Edition as well as custom versions, including overclocked models, assembled by top brands including ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and ZOTAC. They can also be purchased in complete kits.

With the release of the RTX 4070, NVIDIA has introduced a new bundle offering the Ultimate Battle Pass for Overwatch 2 with the purchase of an RTX 40 Series graphics card or a desktop computer equipped with one of these GPUs. Users who purchase a GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti, or 4070 between now and May 8, 2023 will receive the Ultimate Battle Pass from Overwatch 2 plus 1000 in-game coins, all valued at €40.

NVIDIA has taken advantage of the publication of these news to announce that NVIDIA Remix, the tool that helps remaster classic games with DirectX 8 and 9 by adding RTX technologies such as path tracing, NVIDIA DLSS and AI-enhanced textures, is open source and already is available. RTX Remix is ​​part of the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem and has been used to remaster games like Gateway with RTX.

Finally, NVIDIA has announced support for counter strike 2 with NVIDIA Reflex, the technology that reduces response time on our computers and is already available in 9 of the 10 most popular shooting games: Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Destiny 2, Escape from Tarkov, Fortnite, Overwatch 2, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Valorant.