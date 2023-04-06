NVIDIA compares its GeForce RTX 4070 to the… RTX 3060 and GTX 1060

Accidentally, NVIDIA officially confirmed the existence of the GeForce RTX 4070 on its official website. It is evident that this is not news today. What is news is that NVIDIA Reflex technology coming to Counter-Strike 2. Now, the irony of all this is that NVIDIA intends to show a performance comparison of its GeForce RTX 4070 with the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce GTX 1060. That is, with its mid-range of GPUs of the year 2021 and 2016 respectively.

In this way, the company is already making it clear to us that the differences in performance compared to the GeForce RTX 3070 not that they are very noticeable. And even more if we take into account that there is also a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti More powerful. Additionally, this comparison is made at a 2K / 1440p resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. at maximum quality along with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor.

What the comparison really does is confirm that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will not be a good launch. Proof of this is that between the GeForce RTX 4070 and the GeForce RTX 3060 there is only a difference of 3 milliseconds in latency compared to the GeForce RTX 3060 (8 vs 11 ms). There is already a more noticeable difference of 9 milliseconds compared to the GeForce GTX 1060. Something quite logical if we take into account that it is a GPU with 7 years of life.

This can be looked at in two possible ways: trying to make up the data to try to make the RTX 4070 a good GPU in the eyes of the inexperienced, or of course, that really because of its specifications, we are facing a GeForce RTX 4060 that they have finally called RTX 4070 to be able to increase its price. What’s more, by specifications, it has much more to do with an RTX 4060

than with an X70 series GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Specifications

For starters, anyone would think it’s an RTX 4060 due to its 12GB of GDDR6X memory. This memory reaches a frequency of 21Gbps together with a memory interface 192 bit. This gives a bandwidth of 504GB/sa leap back with respect to the 608GB/s that reaches the RTX 3070 Ti. It is also another involution compared to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 8 GB GDDR6X at 256 bits that reaches 608.3GB/s. It must be remembered that of the GeForce RTX 3060 there is also a variant with 12 GB of memory, although slower.

At the silicon level, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 offers a total of 5,888 CUDA Cores that work at a base frequency of 1920MHz. These are capable of reaching a Turbo frequency of 2.475MHz. These nuclei are accompanied by 36MB L2 cache (vs 48 MB of the RTX 4070 Ti), and really the main advantage over the RTX 3070 Ti / non-Ti, is its compatibility with technology NVIDIA DLSS 3.

To this is added that the leaks revealed that it will go on sale for $599. An overcharge of $100 compared to its predecessor (RTX 3070). This means that it will come at the same price as its vitaminized version, the RTX 3070Ti.

For reference, the AMD Radeon RX 6950XT with 16GB memory already moves on the 650 dollars, so it will be interesting to see the performance benchmarks. This graph competes with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.