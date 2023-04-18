NVIDIA drivers for Jedi Survivor, Dead Island 2 and Counter-Strike 2

NVIDIA announced some new graphics drivers today, these are the GeForce 531.68 WHQL Game Ready. These are intended to add support for new releases, including the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Island 2 and the counter strike 2.

In bug resolution, it is resolved that Immortals Fenyx Rising It will crash randomly after installing the GeForce 531.41 WHQL drivers. That ShadowPlay will not work properly with the EA Play app. Finally, now enable NVIDIA Reflex technology on the counter strike 2 no longer reduces performance in its Limited Trial version.

Otherwise, no more improvements. In this way, they are an update designed to receive three Triple A titles as it should and, incidentally, fix a couple of errors. You can download the GeForce 531.68 WHQL from the manufacturer’s official website.

Bugs fixed

[Immortals Fenyx Rising] randomly crashes on desktop after a driver update to 531.41 [4042712]

ShadowPlay is incorrectly activated within the EA Play app [4049414]

[Counter-Strike 2] Enabling NVIDIA Reflex may reduce performance [4065567]

Known issues yet to be resolved