NY will pay $5.5 million to man cleared in Alice Sebold rape case

A man who spent 16 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of raping author Alice Sebold when she was a student at Syracuse University has filed a lawsuit against the state of New York for $5.5 million, his lawyers said at Monday.

The deal comes after Anthony Broadwater’s conviction for raping Sebold in 1981 was overturned in 2021. It was signed last week by attorneys for Broadwater and New York Attorney General Letitia James, said David Hammond, one of Broadwater’s attorneys.

Broadwater, 62, said in a statement carried by Hammond: “I appreciate what Attorney General James has done and I hope and pray that others in my situation can achieve the same measure of justice. We all suffer from shattered lives.”

Sebold was an 18-year-old freshman at Syracuse when she was raped in a park near campus in May 1981. She described the attack and ensuing accusation in a memoir, “Lucky,” published in 1999.

Sebold won acclaim for her 2002 novel, “The Lovely Bones,” which chronicles the aftermath of the rape and murder of a teenage girl and was made into a film starring Saoirse Ronan, Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci.

Sebold, who is white, wrote in “Lucky” that she spotted a black man on the street months after she was raped and was sure he was her attacker.

“He was smiling as he approached. He recognized me. It was a walk in the park for him; he met an acquaintance on the street,” Sebold wrote. “’Hey, girl,’ he said. ‘Don’t I know you from somewhere?’”

Police arrested Broadwater, who was given the alias Gregory Madison in “Lucky,” but Sebold was unable to identify him in a police lineup, choosing a different man as his attacker.

Nevertheless, Broadwater was tried and convicted in 1982 after Sebold identified him as her rapist on the witness stand and an expert said microscopic analysis of the hair linked Broadwater to the crime. This type of analysis was once considered junk science by the US Department of Justice.

Broadwater was released from prison in 1999, but still had to register as a sex offender until his conviction was overturned in November 2021.

William J. Fitzpatrick, the current district attorney for Onondaga County, the central New York county that includes Syracuse, joined the motion to overturn the conviction, noting that witness IDs, particularly across racial lines, are often unreliable. .

Broadwater’s deal with the state must be approved by a judge before it becomes final.

A message requesting comment was sent to the attorney general’s office.

Broadwater also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Onondaga County, the city of Syracuse, and an assistant district attorney and police officer involved in the lawsuit against him. This case is pending.

Sebold apologized to Broadwater in a 2021 statement released to the Associated Press and later posted on Medium.

She wrote that “As a traumatized 18-year-old rape victim, I chose to put my faith in the American legal system. My goal in 1982 was justice – not perpetuating injustice. And certainly not to forever and irreparably alter a young man’s life for the same crime that altered mine.

A message requesting comment on Broadwater’s settlement with the state of New York was sent to a representative for Sebold on Monday.