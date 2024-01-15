NY: Young players give up 4 HRs to Rodon

NY Yankees left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon allowed 4 home runs in a simulation game against minor league players

K Lefty new York Yankees, carlos rodon, four home runs allowed To players Of little leaguein three innings, during one fake game It’s windy in Florida on Friday.

“I don’t want to give up home runs, but I’m happy to give them to my guys,” Rodon said. “It makes them feel good about themselves.”

Carlos Rodon is in the second year of a six-year, $162 million contract. New York Yankees/Getty Images

Josh Breaux, Agustin Ramirez, Ben Rice and Jose Rojas went deep. After Rojas’ home run in the final inning, Rodon struck out three of his final four batters, including top prospect Spencer Jones twice.

“Finally I had some scenes,” Rodone said. “I worked on the corners and the cutter a little bit, so it’s good.”

Although the start wasn’t stellar, Rodon feels healthy and that’s the most important thing after an injury-filled 2023 in which he went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts.

Rodon, 31, is in the second year of a six-year, $162 million contract he signed with the Yankees last winter.

