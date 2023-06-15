NYC hotspot cafeteria celebrates anniversary with juicy stories about regular A-list guests





The cafeteria, a regular spot for many celebrities in New York, is hitting a milestone this year. The restaurant has been successful for 25 years and should be celebrated – with regular gossip. A notable choice. It’s certainly wonderful to hear about it all though.

Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Kim Kardashian, among others, were not spared either.

NYC Cafeteria Turns 25: These Are the Juiciest Stories About the A-List Regulars

Cafeteria, Chelsea’s acclaimed late night eatery, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. and tell employees to celebrate it page six On their most memorable celebrity encounters over the past quarter century.

mariah carey likes to live

A loyal visitor to the restaurant is Mariah Carey. And when it comes, it comes for a long time. “I’d leave work on Friday and come over for Saturday brunch the next day — and she’d still be there!” Says the waitress Sara.

Janet Jackson tangled up with a gay club

Where the cafeteria is, there used to be a gay club. It was unknown to Janet Jackson that he had disappeared. “She walked in the middle of dinner service—not even through the main door—thinking it was Splash!” Sara says.

madonna makes her friends wait

fashionably late Ok. But it’s really not okay to make your friends wait three hours (!). Madonna did, and girlfriend Ingrid Caceres was furious. Even if you’re Madonna, you can go very far.

kim and kanye dating in privacy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made the paparazzi go crazy when they went on their first date there. “We put umbrella covers on all the windows to give them privacy” explains a member of staff.

chaos during fashion week

The cafeteria is also a bustling place during NYFW. It also became a posh rehab center of sorts for models recovering from Fashion Week, serving emergency meals to starving women before serving martinis. “They would faint and I would run to get a bowl of mashed potatoes to revive them… Once I found out they hadn’t eaten for a whole week, I… Fed them and it would be the antidote year after year!” says a cafeteria worker.

