OAS expresses its support for the government of Daniel Noboa after violence escalates in Ecuador

OAS members during an extraordinary session of the Permanent Council today at the organization’s headquarters in Washington (USA) (EFE/Lenin Noli)

Organization of American States (OAS) condemned it on Friday The increasing violence that Ecuador is going through and offered its “technical” and “political” support to the President’s government Daniel Noboa.

You may be interested in: Prisoner escapes, kidnappings and states of emergency: a chronology of the wave of drug violence in Ecuador

In a resolution approved by Abhinandan at an extraordinary session by 33 countries The organization’s members, the OAS, expressed their support for Ecuador’s “democratic regime” and committed to “continue monitoring” the situation in the country and to provide “political cooperation” and technical assistance to the current executive.

The document was approved at a session of the Permanent Council where Ecuador’s Foreign Minister, gabriella sommerfeldHe asked for “definite support” from all Latin American countries in the face of the “serious crisis and social upheaval” in his country.

You may be interested in: The United States expressed its “extreme concern” about the violence in Ecuador and offered its support to the Noboa government.

“Remembering that representative democracy is an essential condition for the stability, peace and development of the region in accordance with the Charter of the Organization of American States and the Inter-American Democratic Charter,” the OAS thus declared its support for the regime. To Ecuador and its institutions that are democratic, its legitimately constituted government and its constitutional President Daniel Noboa Azín.

It reaffirms that “as established by the Inter-American Democratic Charter, the solidarity and cooperation of the American States requires their political organization based on the effective practice of representative democracy” and recognizes the efforts developed by the Government of Ecuador. gives. Restore public order, protect the rule of law, respect human rights, seek civilian security and social peace.”

Armed soldiers patrol a commercial area in Guayaquil (Reuters/Iván Alvarado)

Thus, the Permanent Council expressed “its Deep rejection of all violent acts “Crimes in Ecuador have been committed by groups associated with transnational organized crime, causing crisis and social upheaval, and attacks on people, members of civil society, and public and private property.”

You may be interested in: Ecuador’s parliament supported the police operation to restore order: it guaranteed amnesty and amnesty

He also assured that “Reject any violent action by identified criminal organizations that threaten institutions and the rule of law and that reject any form of threat or violent actions that alter democracy and peaceful coexistence in Ecuador”, and to the Government and people of Ecuador. Urged them to maintain a strong defense of the rule of law and respect for human rightsWhich provides the best guarantee for peace and civil security in America.

President Daniel Ngoboa, new to office and with a short tenure of 15 months, faces the challenge of governing in a politically polarized environment. The lack of a majority in Congress further complicates his efforts to deal with the security crisis.

Opposition led by Correismo, a movement linked to the former president rafael korea, adds an element of uncertainty. The group’s willingness to cooperate with the government to overcome the crisis is questionable, which could further hinder stabilization efforts.

Furthermore, the institutional weakness of the Ecuadorian state is manifested in its inability to maintain a monopoly on the legitimate use of force. Status of Prisons were converted into barracks for criminal groupsExposes the lack of control and effective management of the prison system.

(with information from EFE)