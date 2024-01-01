Oasis of Happiness and Health

Flotation therapy emerges as an innovative relaxation proposal. In line with the missionary law of complementary therapies, BUR Wellness Therapies The benefits of this practice for mental, physical and emotional balance are highlighted.

By Luana Ledesma

An innovative therapeutic center in Posadas became the center of flotation therapy In missions. is called BUR Wellness Therapies, the third establishment in the country and the first in the province to offer an offering that includes floating on water. The brain behind this wellness project is Pamela BurbachPsychologist and owner of space.

The therapeutic potential of swimming is limitless. It is recommended for those who want to experience zero gravity sensation, as well as those who want to complement certain health treatments. “After 15 years as a psychologist, I noticed that many patients were looking for a place to take care of themselves. “That’s how the idea of ​​creating this space was born,” Burbach said.

Floatation therapy is a complementary and alternative medicine therapy that has evidence-based beneficial effects such as pain and stress reduction.

What is flotation therapy and how does it work?

Flotation therapy includes Swim in a bathtub containing 600 liters of water and 350 kg of magnesium sulphate, The water is at a temperature of 36 degrees and remains that way throughout the treatment. The second ingredient is magnesium sulphate, also known as Epsom salts. It is an essential mineral for balancing the central nervous system and is commonly found deficient in our bodies.

According to experts, then, when the person swims, these components enter through the pores of the skin and produce benefits in both the digestive system and the nervous system. This is done in special tanks, where people feel Weightlessness that removes external sensory distractions,

Similarly, the temperature of the environment in which you swim is 20 degrees or more. This damages the nervous system Deprived of other stimuli such as sound, light and other temperatures.

This process promotes a physical and mental rest, Allowing the mind and body to sink into a state of peace. “There are people who fall asleep during flotation therapy, then they experience a very deep state of relaxation,” Burbach said.

experience of weightlessness

Technically, weightlessness is the condition in which a body of a certain weight is counteracted by some other force or continues to fall freely without feeling the effect of the force of gravity. This is what astronauts usually feel in a spaceship.

The experience offers a float facilitator who accompanies you through the process. This is the person who receives the patient, gives general explanations about the treatment and then leaves the room. So that a person can connect with his inner world.

The second step is for the user to take a light bath. Then it enters the float and remains there for 50 minutes. Depending on the individual’s needs, they evaluate each person’s particular situation, i.e. whether they have a medical or psychological diagnosis, and develop a customized plan.

benefits

1. Stress Reduction: Floatation therapy has proven to be an effective antidote to daily stress, reducing cortisol and providing a release where stress melts away and peace prevails.

2. Relief from physical pain: Swimming in salt water relieves muscle and joint pain, providing therapeutic relief to those suffering from chronic discomforts such as migraine, bruxism, osteoarthritis, gout and neck pain. It is also a therapy widely used by athletes for muscle recovery.

3. Improves sleep cycle: The deep relaxation induced by flotation therapy results in more restful sleep, contributing to the quality and quantity of rest.

4. Mental Stimulation: The experience, free of external stimuli, promotes concentration and mental clarity, providing a positive cognitive boost and greater creativity.

importance of comprehensive welfare

In these busy times and fast-paced routines, it is often difficult to find moments to stop and connect with ourselves. Thus, The inclusion of treatments like floating highlights the importance of addressing health holistically. Pamela Burbach, with her years of experience and career in the field of psychology, offers a space focused on holism, recognizing the interconnectedness between mind and body.

There are even people who seek complementary tools to medicine to improve their well-being: “There is a lot of openness on the part of Posadenos, who undoubtedly choose to practice and cultivate personal self-care,” Expert sheds light on conversation Channel 12.

Complementary therapies and a law that promotes them

Complementary therapies play an essential role, as they work in harmony with conventional medicine. They not only address physical symptoms, but also seek to promote mental and emotional health. In a world where comprehensive care is important, these practices are presented as valuable allies.

Law XVII – 170 Regulatory framework for traditional and complementary medicine, approved in August 2022 House of Representatives of Missionaries Enables traditional and complementary medical practices and treatments within the public health system. Thus, it became the first province in the country to regulate this.

The aim of the legislation is To promote the responsible use of practices and treatments that integrate traditional and complementary medicine. It also promotes access to information, training of professionals, research and development of traditional and complementary medicine knowledge and treatments.

“This new paradigm of implementation of complementary therapies in health law is very positive and valuable. Burbach said in this regard, we health professionals in Misiones are very happy with this new law.

BUR Wellness Therapies, The venue, inaugurated a few months ago, offers an experience that balances mind, body and soul. Floatation therapy is not the only innovative proposal, as they also have disciplines such as Holistic Therapeutic Massage Therapy, Ayurvedic Massage, Yoga Classes, Mindfulness, Nutritional Counseling and EMDR Psychological TreatmentA patient-centered approach that allows the therapist to stimulate the subject’s own inherent healing mechanisms.

This new center not only reinforces the city’s commitment to the well-being of its residents, but also highlights the continued growth of therapeutic options available to improve quality of life.

