Obscure French movie poster for ‘Barbie’ (un) intentionally turns ears red



After a lot of promos in a few weeks, the blockbuster film Barbie will be released. Earlier, director Greta Gerwig said she was already surprised that Warner Bros. approved of the film, and after the earlier trailers, we’ll soon see why he thought so.

The film is now in full promotion mode and notably Margot Robbie (Barbie) is the face of the imaginative comedy, with Ryan Gosling (Kane) in second place.

french movie poster

Like every blockbuster, each country gets a movie poster in its own language, which in France conveys a very ambiguous message. The sentences attached to the poster are not immediately noticeable.

first french sentence “Elle Putt Tout Fair” clear and can be translated “He can do Everything”, the english text is like “She’s Everything”What “He Is Everything” Resource.

Ken

the text about Cain indicates that , can do , Barbie charges extra. Ken’s text is in English “That’s Just Ken” and in french “Lazy, Okay Ken”, it means logically translated “That’s Just Ken”, Not doing well?

new french poster for #barbie pic.twitter.com/Rhco6gWgBC — Best of Margot Robbie (@margotposts) 16 June 2023

“Ken” Although in French it means “Glee” so that Cain’s text can also be translated as “He only knows how to have sex”,

Unclear

merge both the sentences and you will get the translation very soon “She can do anything, and all he wants is sex.” Of course, Warner Bros. Had a lot of fun translating to France. Trailer in French below for extra fun.

Other Barbies and Kens have been played by Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, and John Cena. running since 19 july barbie In Dutch cinemas.